Used 2011 Ram 1500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2011 1500
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
ST Quick Order Package 24Ayes
Tradesman Quick Order Package 26Byes
ST Quick Order Package 26Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Delete Rear Cargo Floor Coveringyes
Speed Controlyes
ST Popular Equipment Groupyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Folding Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
LT275/70R17C OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Protection Groupyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Measurements
Front track68.2 in.
Curb weight5030 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach20.5 degrees
Maximum payload1540 lbs.
Angle of departure24.4 degrees
Length231.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height74.1 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Saddle Brown Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
painted steel wheelsyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
