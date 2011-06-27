  1. Home
2020 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$163,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)426.6/592.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque567 lb-ft @ 1960 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Assistance Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim in Deviated Leatheryes
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound Systemyes
Deletion of "turbo" or "turbo S" Logo on Headrestsyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Designationyes
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminumyes
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Smoking Packageyes
USB Interface (Rear)yes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Luggage Compartment Cover in Alcantarayes
Personalized Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Night Vision Assistyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching and Seat Center in Deviated Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Sweetgumyes
Interior Trim in Sweetgumyes
Ski Bagyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Exclusive Design Gear Selectoryes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Interior Trim in Leatheryes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Interior Trim in Paldaoyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Paldaoyes
Central Tachometer in Luxor Beigeyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Paldaoyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyes
Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Redyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Birchyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Ionizeryes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Central Tachometer in Whiteyes
Massage Seat Function (Front and Rear) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Interior Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Large Rear Center Consoleyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)yes
Storage Packageyes
Extended Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Massage Seat Function (Front)yes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Interior Trim Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edging and Sill Protectionyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Traffic Sign Recognitionyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glassyes
Vehicle Keys in Leather w/One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation Paintedyes
Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crestyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
'PORSCHE' Logo in Blackyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
All-Season Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silveryes
LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
21" SportDesign Wheelsyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
Air Intake Grilles Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Exterior Mirrors Paintedyes
SportDesign Packageyes
Vehicle Keys Painted w/One Key Pouch in Alcantarayes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Redyes
Summer Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Tinted LED Taillightsyes
Air Outlet Grilles Paintedyes
Door Handle Inlays Paintedyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Deletion of "executive" Designation on D-Pillaryes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
20" Panamera Design Wheelsyes
SportDesign Package Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Silver Platinumyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Blackyes
Air Outlet Grilles Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Model Designation on Doors in Aurumyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyes
Rear Wiperyes
Air Intake Grilles Paintedyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity52.6 cu.ft.
Length204.7 in.
Curb weight4761 lbs.
Gross weight5809 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Height56.4 in.
Maximum payload1048 lbs.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Ristretto Brown Metallic
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Black
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Papaya Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Marsala, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
315/35R20 tiresyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

