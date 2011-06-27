Used 2013 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews

Diesel Diva Gail Leonard , 08/18/2016 Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful No longer available in the US in the diesel version, which is a shame, because it combines all the fun of driving a Porsche SUV with the fuel economy of a diesel. The diesel version has much better pickup than the base gasoline Cayenne and is just a blast to drive - those 400 plus foot pounds of torque make the vehicle leap from a flat start. If you put it into the optional Sport mode, it's just sick. It's my perfect vehicle. Performance Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Two Touaregs & a Cayenne. I’m a diesel guy! Michael Lo Proto , 05/01/2018 Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful All 3 diesel SUV have been or are fantastic vehicles to own & drive. I’m currently averaging about 36 mpg at highway speeds. The quality of the ride is truly outstanding due to the driver selectable Air suspension. Additionally, living in a flood prone area of New Orleans, I have found it extremely useful to have a selectable ride height allowing the vehicle to drive through two feet of flood waters with no problems. The interior on the Porsche Cayenne without equal in today’s crop of SUV’s. I love my Cayenne turbo diesel! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2013 Cayenne GTS !!!!!! Awsome performance!!! 2013 Porsche Cayenne GTS!!! , 04/05/2020 GTS 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I own this Cayenne GTS for over six months now and I put almost 6000 miles on it, what an SUV my friend. The handling is superb, acceleration outstanding, great look, very reliable and smooth powerful engine. Drive one and you be the judge. Fantastic and well built German car. The sound of that V8 just make you go faster and faster. Naturally aspirated V8 is the best. I've had tuned 996 turbo in past and I tell you Porsche makes great cars. I had to buy a SUV and when I saw the Cayenne GTS and drove it, I loved every minute of it and I decided to get it. No disappointments for sure, very minor stuff to fix which every car has it these days. New Cayenne GTSs has twin turbo V6 but V8 is something else. Porsche all the way !!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very Disappointed dante , 05/20/2013 43 of 80 people found this review helpful So, let me see, after less than six months of ownership and less than 3,000 miles of driving, this is what has gone wrong with my new 2013 Porsche Cayenne Turbo: after bringing in my car for loud clanging noises when I backed the car up, they replaced my entire catalytic converter. Ten days later, due to different clanging noises, they replaced all of my muffler tips and replaced my electronic key fobs as the car was not recognizing them. Are you kidding me? I should have bought the Range Rover Sport for $40,000 less from the dealer less than a mile from my home. My neighbors who have bought Range Rovers have reported no such major repairs and certainly not to a brand new vehicle. Report Abuse