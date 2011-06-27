  1. Home
Used 2011 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews

4.8
10 reviews
this car loves oil

sc1982, 07/01/2011
43 of 44 people found this review helpful

I have 12,000 miles on this car, drive it mostly as a sedan (no pulling or racing around). The gas milage is terrific (21mpg around town and 23-24 on hwy). the car performs great, very comfortable and has very good breaking. The problem is that it likes to drink oil.. I have had to put 6 qts of oil in the car so far. > 1qt for every 2K miles. I am not the only one , there are 11 pages on Renslist concerning this issue. Porche's 24 page service bulletin concerning this problem is also posted. The first 12 basically instruct the dealer to tell the customer {the manual states up to one quart / 1K miles is within normal limits}. REALLY???? until Porsche fixes this issue Buyer Beware

Nice improvement

choocho, 07/20/2012
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

My last car was '04 Cayenne TT. This TT is definitely a much improved car. From being almost a ton lighter (helps maneuverability and speed) , 8 gears (quiet shift and the right gear at any speed), starts from 1st gear instead of 2nd (lighter gear box and better launch), PCCB (no break dust but still squeeks a bit), PDCC (keep turns level), vented sports seats, 4.6 seconds, touch screen navigation, and the list goes on... Still waiting to take this car to an autocross.

Better than a car!

Richard, 09/01/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Replacing my high performance car with a Cayenne S has been an extra special treat. I get the performance, handling and comfort of a sedan plus utility and all wheel drive. The economy is better and the sound of the exhaust is intoxicating. Everything fits and everyone in the vehicle can see better. Recommend buying a 5th wheel and tire for trips. Use the compact spare area for small items and tie down a full size spare in the rear.

Great sporty SUV!

Won, 11/23/2015
S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 8A)
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

If you have kid or need room for your family and want to sport drive some time for yourself, Cayenne will be the answer for you. Cayenne will driving like 911 with enough room like most mid size SUV.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2011 Cayenne V6 Manual

thefaithful, 07/06/2011
36 of 57 people found this review helpful

Exceptional. Value, comfort, power, fuel efficiency, what's not to like. I have owned and loved the following vehicles: '50 Pontiac business coupe, 3-speed '61 Sunbeam Alpine, 4-speed '64 Pontiac GTO HT, 4-speed '66 Plymouth 2-door HT, 4-speed '60 Jaguar XK150, auto '64 Studebaker Avanti, auto '67 Volvo P1800, 4-speed '72 AMC Hronet, 4-speed '74 Fiat 128, 4-speed '76 Fiat 131, 4-speed '69 Alfa spider, 4-speed '79 Pontiac Grand Am, auto '83 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, 5-speed '84 Porsche 944, 5-speed '86 Alfa Alfeta, 5-speed '89 Ford SHO, 5-speed '87 Jeep Cherokee, 5-speed '80 911SC, 5-speed '97 Ford Expedition, auto '06 VW GTI, 6-speed '63 Porsche 356, 4-speed '11 Porsche Cayenne, 6-speed man

