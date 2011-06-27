  1. Home
Used 1997 Porsche Boxster Base Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Boxster
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length171.0 in.
Curb weight2822 lbs.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height50.8 in.
Wheel base95.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arena Red Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Black
  • Pastel Yellow
  • Speed Yellow
  • Oak Green Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Blue Turquoise
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Violet Blue Metallic
  • Wimbledon Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Zenith Blue Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
