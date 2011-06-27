Used 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package Features & Specs
|Overview
See 918 Spyder Inventory
Starting MSRP
$929,000
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$929,000
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$929,000
|EPA Combined MPGe
|67 mi.
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$929,000
|Torque
|944 lb-ft @ 800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|887 hp @ 8500 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.7 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$929,000
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$929,000
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|carbon, alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$929,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$929,000
|Carbon Floor Mats w/Orange Piping
|yes
|HomeLink System
|yes
|Vehicle Key Painted w/Leather Key Pouch
|yes
|Seat Belts w/Accent Strips in Orange
|yes
|Carbon Floor Mats w/Acid Green Piping
|yes
|Seat Belts w/Accent Strips in Silver
|yes
|Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Leather
|yes
|Carbon Floor Mats w/Silver Piping
|yes
|Seat Belts w/Accent Strips in Acid Green
|yes
|Glare Reducing Interior Package
|yes
|Electric Comfort Heating
|yes
|Seat Pad for Lightweight Bucket Seats
|yes
|2-Zone Automatic Climate Control
|yes
|Contoured Lightweight Bucket Racing Seats
|yes
|Cup Holder
|yes
|Burmester High-End Surround Sound System and Storage Compartment
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$929,000
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$929,000
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$929,000
|Stone Guard
|yes
|Film Wrap in Salzburg Racing Design
|yes
|Full Film Wrap in Matte Black
|yes
|Without Full Film Wrap
|yes
|Without Paint in conjunction w/Matte Black Film Wrap
|yes
|Film Wrap in Martini Racing Design
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$929,000
|Maximum cargo capacity
|3.9 cu.ft.
|Length
|182.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3602 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4189 lbs.
|Height
|45.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|587 lbs.
|Wheel base
|107.5 in.
|Width
|76.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$929,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$929,000
|325/30R Z tires
|yes
|21 x 12.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$929,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$929,000
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 80000 mi.
