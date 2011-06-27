  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 918 Spyder
  4. Used 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package Features & Specs

More about the 2015 918 Spyder
More about the 2015 918 Spyder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$929,000
See 918 Spyder Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$929,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$929,000
EPA Combined MPGe67 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$929,000
Torque944 lb-ft @ 800 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower887 hp @ 8500 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$929,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$929,000
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$929,000
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$929,000
Carbon Floor Mats w/Orange Pipingyes
HomeLink Systemyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Leather Key Pouchyes
Seat Belts w/Accent Strips in Orangeyes
Carbon Floor Mats w/Acid Green Pipingyes
Seat Belts w/Accent Strips in Silveryes
Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Leatheryes
Carbon Floor Mats w/Silver Pipingyes
Seat Belts w/Accent Strips in Acid Greenyes
Glare Reducing Interior Packageyes
Electric Comfort Heatingyes
Seat Pad for Lightweight Bucket Seatsyes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Contoured Lightweight Bucket Racing Seatsyes
Cup Holderyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System and Storage Compartmentyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$929,000
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$929,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$929,000
Stone Guardyes
Film Wrap in Salzburg Racing Designyes
Full Film Wrap in Matte Blackyes
Without Full Film Wrapyes
Without Paint in conjunction w/Matte Black Film Wrapyes
Film Wrap in Martini Racing Designyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$929,000
Maximum cargo capacity3.9 cu.ft.
Length182.8 in.
Curb weight3602 lbs.
Gross weight4189 lbs.
Height45.9 in.
Maximum payload587 lbs.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$929,000
Exterior Colors
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Black
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Sapphie Blue Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Without Paint
  • Liquid Metal Silver
  • Liquid Metal Silver
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Racing Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Onyx Black w/Piping in Acid Green, leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, leather
  • Garnet Red w/Piping in Silver, leather
  • Onyx Black w/Piping in Silver, leather
  • Black w/Piping in Acid Green, alcantara
  • Black w/Piping in Silver, premium cloth
  • Black w/Piping in Acid Green, premium cloth
  • Black w/Piping in Silver, alcantara
  • Mocca Brown w/Piping in Orange, premium leather
  • Mocca Brown w/Piping in Silver, premium leather
  • Onyx Black w/Piping in Silver, premium leather
  • Onyx Black w/Piping in Acid Green, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$929,000
325/30R Z tiresyes
21 x 12.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$929,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$929,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
See 918 Spyder Inventory

Related Used 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles