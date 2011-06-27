Used 2018 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews
Dream Car Finally Happens
I should note that I test drove a 2018 model but have ordered a 2019. Since I have been limited to the test drive, I can not truthfully comment on long term service, fuel economy, or maintenance. I also gave the high marks for storage which I find remarkable for a sports car. There is room in the boot for 2 roll aboards and additional cargo space for more luggage or whatever on the drop down shelf over the rear seats. This is a sports car folks, not a '68 Cadillac or SUV! In all other respects, the 911 S was beyond my expectations. I expected luxury, performance, and a 'sports car experience' but did not expect the subtle feel to the engineering and technical components that enhanced my confidence in the ability to push the car to its limits. It is truly a 'beast' disguised as a daily driver!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Basic with a twist. a 3.0 liter Turbo engine
It is fast! It is the most economical and the most reminiscent of the earlier Porsches. No helpers on performance. Standard transmission, 20" inch wheels and a room to appreciate as the entry level 911.2 last of the modal. I am very happy with a car for halve the price of my counter part other vehicles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the 911
Related Used 2018 Porsche 911 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan