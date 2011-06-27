  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2018 Porsche 911
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 911
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all 911s for sale
List Price Range
$100,000 - $179,990
Used 911 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Dream Car Finally Happens

John Shiver, 09/20/2018
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

I should note that I test drove a 2018 model but have ordered a 2019. Since I have been limited to the test drive, I can not truthfully comment on long term service, fuel economy, or maintenance. I also gave the high marks for storage which I find remarkable for a sports car. There is room in the boot for 2 roll aboards and additional cargo space for more luggage or whatever on the drop down shelf over the rear seats. This is a sports car folks, not a '68 Cadillac or SUV! In all other respects, the 911 S was beyond my expectations. I expected luxury, performance, and a 'sports car experience' but did not expect the subtle feel to the engineering and technical components that enhanced my confidence in the ability to push the car to its limits. It is truly a 'beast' disguised as a daily driver!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Basic with a twist. a 3.0 liter Turbo engine

Raphel Sal, 05/14/2019
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

It is fast! It is the most economical and the most reminiscent of the earlier Porsches. No helpers on performance. Standard transmission, 20" inch wheels and a room to appreciate as the entry level 911.2 last of the modal. I am very happy with a car for halve the price of my counter part other vehicles.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 911s for sale

Related Used 2018 Porsche 911 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles