Used 2002 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

Little Fast Tank goodtogo , 08/05/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I drive it to work everyday depending on which office between 20 and 60 miles. I can't get over how solid and rigid it is, just like a fast tank. I put one O2 sensor in it (it has four) and an oil separator that's it, except for tires. Report Abuse

Daily Driver Richard , 09/14/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I drive the car all year round in the northeast. I recently rebuilt the engine. The piston rings were shot and I was burning more oil than gas. Report Abuse

A tremendous sports car for the money eDoug , 04/15/2009 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Since prices have come down on these, they represent a tremendous value for anyone seeking a sports car, and anyone charmed by the voluptuous shape and performance of a 911. While many snuffed the new looks of the 996 chassis and design, it's unmistakably all 911... and the performance on and off the track are testimony to it's heritage. There are some weak points mechanically in some cars, but this is factored in to the low prices we're seeing for these models. 2002 added some nice goodies - and it's a great year... Would I love a 2009 997? Perhaps, but when you might be able to pay cash for a 2002 with only incrementally lower performance (but less weight, too), it's an easy decision. Report Abuse

Awesome Targa!! Jonas , 12/31/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I frequently change vehicles and have had some of the greats in the mid- price range - Elise, NSX, S2000. The 911 edges out the NSX for top honors in my opinion. It gives an unbelievably smooth ride when calm, but upon hard acceleration or cornering tightens up significantly. This is the first of the cars I've owned that my wife will drive. I've only had the car for a few months, but it hasn't missed a beat. Also, the torque curve is much more linear than any car I've previously owned. It's a welcoming contrast to the lack of bottom end power I've experienced in the past. In my opinion the Targa design is far superior to the standard 911; the glass breaks up the roof line nicely. Report Abuse