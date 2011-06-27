Used 2000 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

Best Porsche I ever owned, before my newer one. enriver , 09/30/2014 Carrera 2dr Coupe 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Fast and responsive -This Carrera is the best Porsche I have ever owned, it is quick, agile and and feels completely safe on any surface. Gone is the extreme over-steer and the front end lift under acceleration, and at 0-60 in 4.1 seconds, the 997.2 is nothing to sneer at. I bought this Porsche in 2015 with 9,000 miles, it looks new, it feels new and it is very well maintained and a pleasure to polish. Much maligned by the snobs who call themselves "purists" and no more IMS and RMS fear mongering with the new cam drive design. No additional oil between changes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

No substitute! Rob , 05/04/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Have owned car about a year, purchased used with 50k on it. Had original window sticker and records. Always wanted a 911 since I was a kid 30 years ago, but fearful of cost of owning a performance German car, but wish I had done it years ago. Awesome driving car, a solid rock. Bullet like acceleration, brakes that stop on a dime and give 9 cents change, on rails handling, visceral exhaust noise. Classic style that will never be mistaken for some pseudo Asian competition. This car is addictive to drive. I find myself always taking the long route home.

Nothing better Joe , 10/13/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car 5 years ago - speed yellow with black top, and then 28,000 miles. It's almost 11 years old now with 60,000 miles. No one believes it. These are phenomenally fun, well- built and fast cars. I drive mine daily and thoroughly enjoy it. By far the most satisfying car I've ever owned (and I've owned Mercedes, Audi, Lexus, Toyota, etc...) There is no doubt that the only thing that will replace it will be a newer 911 convertible - hopefully a Turbo. In a word - you need one!

Great Car!!! KaptHero , 10/01/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I picked this car up used, one owner, 48,000 Miles and it's been a dream. No oil leaks to speak of, mechanically sound. This is a great daily or just weekend driver. I change my own oil for under $50 and that is with a K&N Filter and Mobil 1.