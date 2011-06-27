Used 2000 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews
Best Porsche I ever owned, before my newer one.
Fast and responsive -This Carrera is the best Porsche I have ever owned, it is quick, agile and and feels completely safe on any surface. Gone is the extreme over-steer and the front end lift under acceleration, and at 0-60 in 4.1 seconds, the 997.2 is nothing to sneer at. I bought this Porsche in 2015 with 9,000 miles, it looks new, it feels new and it is very well maintained and a pleasure to polish. Much maligned by the snobs who call themselves "purists" and no more IMS and RMS fear mongering with the new cam drive design. No additional oil between changes.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
No substitute!
Have owned car about a year, purchased used with 50k on it. Had original window sticker and records. Always wanted a 911 since I was a kid 30 years ago, but fearful of cost of owning a performance German car, but wish I had done it years ago. Awesome driving car, a solid rock. Bullet like acceleration, brakes that stop on a dime and give 9 cents change, on rails handling, visceral exhaust noise. Classic style that will never be mistaken for some pseudo Asian competition. This car is addictive to drive. I find myself always taking the long route home.
Nothing better
I bought this car 5 years ago - speed yellow with black top, and then 28,000 miles. It's almost 11 years old now with 60,000 miles. No one believes it. These are phenomenally fun, well- built and fast cars. I drive mine daily and thoroughly enjoy it. By far the most satisfying car I've ever owned (and I've owned Mercedes, Audi, Lexus, Toyota, etc...) There is no doubt that the only thing that will replace it will be a newer 911 convertible - hopefully a Turbo. In a word - you need one!
Great Car!!!
I picked this car up used, one owner, 48,000 Miles and it's been a dream. No oil leaks to speak of, mechanically sound. This is a great daily or just weekend driver. I change my own oil for under $50 and that is with a K&N Filter and Mobil 1.
Not just a toy
I had never owned a high end sports performance car. This was definitely a step up from the Japanese ones I previously owned and the newer ones on the current market. Initially, looked at buying a Maserati Spyder with F1. Oddly another customer at the Ferrari dealership recommended trying Porsche and I have not looked back. I thought this would be a car that sat in the garage to maintain its value with low mileage. I can't stop driving it though, taking it to work everyday, routine shopping, long-distance trips, and sometimes just for fun. It has been a pleasure to drive. The kids want to ride in it all the time as well.
Sponsored cars related to the 911
Related Used 2000 Porsche 911 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan