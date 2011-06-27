Used 2000 Pontiac Sunfire Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2000 Sunfire
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242424
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg20/30 mpg21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.3/443.3 mi.286.0/429.0 mi.300.3/443.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.14.3 gal.14.3 gal.
Combined MPG242424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm135 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.4 l2.2 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 5600 rpm115 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.35.6 ft.35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.37.6 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room48.7 in.48.7 in.50.9 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.36.6 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.49.5 in.51.1 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.32.6 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.54.8 in.53.9 in.
Measurements
Length182.0 in.182.0 in.181.8 in.
Curb weight2606 lbs.2771 lbs.2644 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.53.0 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.104.1 in.104.1 in.
Width68.4 in.68.4 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red-Orange Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Bright Blue-Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Blue-Aqua Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Red-Orange Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Bright Blue-Aqua Metallic
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
