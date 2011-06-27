Used 1998 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews

Gauges baybays4 , 12/03/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have a 98 pontiac grand am while driving it ALL the gauges stopped working, turned it off and let it sit for a few weeks, started car let it run for about 30 minutes, and guages still not working. Report Abuse

Pontiac Grand Am jessay123 , 03/08/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I baught my 98 Grand Am almost a year ago with 120k miles. The fitst couple of months were great. Then heater core went out, water pump, timing chain tenion thing, window motor, a rubber on the engine mount and now it's leaking either trans fluid or power steering fluid. Other than the reaccuring problems the car drives great. Also the pick up is pretty decent for a 4cyl. Report Abuse

BAD dudeman15926 , 12/26/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Owned this car for about 2 years. Since I had it i had nothing but problems. I bought it with 93000 Miles. Although, for a 4 cylinder, this is a fast car :P but i had all sorts of problems with it. Heater Core, Thermostat, Power steering, window regulator broke, and a few others. This was only in the course of 2 years. The car wouldnt start unless i held down the gas and started it. My brother also had a 2001? grand am and also had SO many issues with it. This is not a good car. 2/2 grand ams sucked. dont get one. Report Abuse

decent sean , 06/04/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought the car about 4 yrs ago with only 20k... Ran fine for about 10k and a timing chain tensior went out. Had it replaced. But other than that this has been a wonderful car. Only think i notice is if you turn the heater on your smell coolant for a min then goes away. No leaks however. Report Abuse