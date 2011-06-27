Used 2001 Oldsmobile Bravada Consumer Reviews

will keep until body falls off chiefsmds , 01/29/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought mine two years old. I have had 8years now. very little maintence ever needed. had to change fuel pump and both front wheel bearings but those are common for gm products. I wish it could get better mpg {15} but its a beast here in ohio winters. never gets stuck or never any troubles driving on icy roads. I have pulled a loaded car trailer without any troubles. I love this vehicle. I will keep for ever. Report Abuse

good buy OldsKing , 08/26/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful i Purchased my 2001 bravada with 101,000 miles not too long ago and Boy am i happy!, other than a few squeaks when hitting a bump man is this thing nice, power everything Moonroof, its a college kids dream, not to mention i have a sound system that is certified at 153DBs at the headrests from two FI BTL 18's, this SUV takes the abuse like a champ, i would recommend this suv to anyone needing a reliable daily driver, little laggy on acceleration, but overall the smartrak is an awesome feature, this is my 2nd bravada (1996) which drive through 198,000 before cash 4 clunkering it, and it was still going strong, i look forward to having this SUV for many years into the future Report Abuse

Very Nice SUV!!!! Craige , 06/02/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This has been a great vehicle, very dependable only expenses has been tires,and tune ups little else has gone wrong. Very comfortable to drive. SmartTrack is great for winter driving. Sound system still sounds great!! Paint and Interior still looks like new. Report Abuse

Smart track? I call it stupid track Jim , 12/06/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought a n01 Bravada from a dealer for around 8 grand. Great motor no troubles at all in that department. But the smart track is junk. Always in 4wd. Tore up a lot of tires.They became the slip. Cost alot to have fixed. Better off changing the transfer case which runs about 3 grand Report Abuse