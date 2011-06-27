Used 2001 Oldsmobile Bravada Consumer Reviews
will keep until body falls off
I bought mine two years old. I have had 8years now. very little maintence ever needed. had to change fuel pump and both front wheel bearings but those are common for gm products. I wish it could get better mpg {15} but its a beast here in ohio winters. never gets stuck or never any troubles driving on icy roads. I have pulled a loaded car trailer without any troubles. I love this vehicle. I will keep for ever.
good buy
i Purchased my 2001 bravada with 101,000 miles not too long ago and Boy am i happy!, other than a few squeaks when hitting a bump man is this thing nice, power everything Moonroof, its a college kids dream, not to mention i have a sound system that is certified at 153DBs at the headrests from two FI BTL 18's, this SUV takes the abuse like a champ, i would recommend this suv to anyone needing a reliable daily driver, little laggy on acceleration, but overall the smartrak is an awesome feature, this is my 2nd bravada (1996) which drive through 198,000 before cash 4 clunkering it, and it was still going strong, i look forward to having this SUV for many years into the future
Very Nice SUV!!!!
This has been a great vehicle, very dependable only expenses has been tires,and tune ups little else has gone wrong. Very comfortable to drive. SmartTrack is great for winter driving. Sound system still sounds great!! Paint and Interior still looks like new.
Smart track? I call it stupid track
I bought a n01 Bravada from a dealer for around 8 grand. Great motor no troubles at all in that department. But the smart track is junk. Always in 4wd. Tore up a lot of tires.They became the slip. Cost alot to have fixed. Better off changing the transfer case which runs about 3 grand
Danny
I bought my Bravada used with 55K miles on it. I enjoyed driving it. My complaints concern problems with electric system, in that various warning lights come on for no reason, especially the "ck all wheel drive" light and the "check engine light". It is fine to drive in winter but, even with all wheel drive, I wish I had not bought it.
Sponsored cars related to the Bravada
Related Used 2001 Oldsmobile Bravada info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons