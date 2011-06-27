Used 2015 Nissan Xterra S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Value Packageyes
Nevada Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Compassyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Adjustable Cargo Organizeryes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Special Paint- SolarFlare Yellow (Late Availability)yes
Step Railsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity65.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure28.8 degrees
Length178.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Angle of approach32.2 degrees
Height74.9 in.
EPA interior volume136.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red
  • Metallic Blue
  • Night Armor
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Glacier White
  • Lava Red
  • SolarFlare Yellow (Late Availability)
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
