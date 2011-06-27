Used 2008 Nissan Versa Consumer Reviews

08 Versa Hatchback (CVT) alan600 , 04/05/2011 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Overall, I have been very happy with the car. It handles well, is easy to drive and has a lot of interior room and comfort. Good value too. The one caveat is that my transmission failed after 40,000. It was replaced under warranty with no problems. I am not sure how common this is or if I was just unlucky. Since the replacement transmission was installed the car has run great. The gas mileage estimates are not as high as stated by Nissan. Report Abuse

Love it! A few problems, but it's great for the money! andresama3 , 05/27/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I've got over 105,000 miles and I've never had the alignment problems people keep mentioning. I did however have the muffler problem at about 95000 miles which is longer than most people got hah. The manual recommends a spark plug change at 105k but I started to notice it needed changing around 90k. I've never had it stop or lockup in traffic and I actually get BETTER gas mileage than what's posted. 24 city/30 hwy 27 hybrid was what the dealership sold it as; I usually get about 30-35 hybrid driving. But I do my best to drive it right though, make sure my tires are inflated and do maintenance on time. I got it new in 2008 and drive it A LOT! Report Abuse

We've had more bad times than good jpease3984 , 10/12/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful We bought this car brand new. In three years we have replaced 6 tires, and we buy good quality tires. The car needs an alignment more often than normal. We had to replace the fuel pump (the car just died on the middle of a busy highway). Now we are replacing the entire muffler system because it has rotted. We have done routine tune ups, oil changes, and have taken good car of this car. The power windows don't work in cold weather, they go down but don't go back up. Overall we give this car a 2/5 stars. It does hail alot of stuff which we like and gets good gas milage. Report Abuse

NEVER HAD AN ALIGNMENT PROBLEM anthony87 , 05/05/2013 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I have read these reviews and I have to wonder if the people that have had alignment problems are just hitting too many potholes. I have over 70k on my car and have only had one alignment and I know it was due to the terrain. Nothing flimsy about this car. It's been an excellent car, I drive a lot and I highly recommend it. It's held up extremely well, no mechanical problems at all. I think it's all in how you drive. Report Abuse