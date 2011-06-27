  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan
  4. 2021 Nissan Titan
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Titan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,280
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,280
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,280
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,280
Torque413 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle48.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,280
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$59,280
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Off-Road Protection Packageyes
Accessory Wheel Packageyes
Platinum Utility Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,280
485 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,280
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,280
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,280
Illuminated Kick Plate - Platinumyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,280
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,280
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,280
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,280
Moonroof Packageyes
Electronic Tailgate Lock Deletionyes
Logo Light and Radiant Grille Emblemyes
Premium Paintyes
Bed Assist Gripyes
Monotone Paintyes
Platinum Reserve Mud Flapsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,280
Curb weight5901 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Angle of approach20.0 degrees
Maximum payload1650 lbs.
Angle of departure22.9 degrees
Length228.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity9210 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height77.2 in.
EPA interior volume119.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,280
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Blue Pearl Metallic/Gun Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Pearl White Tricoat
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black/Gun Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic/Gun Metallic
  • Pearl White Tricoat/Gun Metallic
  • Red Alert
Interior Colors
  • Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,280
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,280
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,280
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.

