Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Consumer Reviews

Great Car the came out on top Mikko Makela , 08/25/2015 SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 129 of 131 people found this review helpful After reviewing and test driving compact SUV's in the same class over the past 2 months, I ultimately decided on the 2015 Rogue SV PWD with the Premium Package. For a great price, I was able to get all of the premium features that I wanted (i.e. Navigation, AroundView Monitoring, etc.) as well as a very reliable vehicle with above average gas mileage. The first thing I have found is that the comfort and cabin space of the vehicle is second to none. I am around 6'3" 215 lbs. and found that I fit comfortably in all of the seats in the vehicle. With that also comes a large cargo area that is amongst the largest in its class. I have read many reviews about the rogue which often commented on less than advertised mpg. but have found myself averaging a combined total ~29 mpg in the FWD version. I drive a combination of both highway and city. One thing that I have found is that the Eco button on the rogue can increase your mpg by ~2 mpg. As far as the ride goes, I have found it to be very smooth. I have read reviews commenting on the lack of power in the rogue and found them pretty comical. What would these people expect when buying a 4 cylinder vehicle. I switched over from driving a v8 Lincoln and have had no issues so far. Sure, the hp and torque on my rogue isn't going to perform like my old v8, but I wouldn't expect it to. The cabin noise when accelerating is hardly noticeable. The interior is very modern and I would highly recommend upgrading to the SV premium package if able. I had driven the SV without the premium package and wasn't impressed with what it had to offer. It seemed a little outdated to be honest. The premium package makes the interior pop and includes an upgraded touchscreen, navigation, aroundview monitoring, blind spot detection, and lane departure warning. I may have missed a few but that is what sticks out at me. The premium tech package is very user friendly and responsive as well. Overall, I wanted a very reliable vehicle that was had good gas mileage and was able to haul the larger items that my Fiance and I couldn't fit in our cars. We got all of that plus more. I am very happy with the rogue and would certainly pick this vehicle if I had to do it over again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best crossover on the market. Joe , 03/17/2015 SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 100 of 103 people found this review helpful Just traded our '13 Rogue SL with 70,000 miles for a '15 Rogue SL. I really get tired of the reviews that brag up the Honda CRV and the Toyota Rav 4. When we bought the '13 it came down to the CRV and Rogue. We chose the Rogue because it was a better all around package for the money. This time came down to the Rogue vs the Rav 4. Again,the Rogue won out even though the Rav 4 was slightly less money. The Rogue has all the features that the Rav 4 offers and is far superior in many areas. The ride is superior, much smoother and quieter, the seats are much better and more comfortable,and the interior quality is far superior. The acceleration is just as good as the Rav for any normal driver Report Abuse

Really enjoying our rogue njackson3148 , 06/02/2015 SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 50 of 51 people found this review helpful we have had our rogue for abour 10 weeks now. We traded in our 2013 mazda CX-5 for our new rogue. was happy with the cx-5 minus the very hard seats. on a long trip I would start to get very sore in as little as an hour. The seats in the Rogue are amazingly comfortable. As soon as you sit in them you can feel the quality and comfort of the NASA designed seats. The quality of the interior fell well above average and I love all the high end features (LED headlights, Panoramic sunroof, etc) Report Abuse

VERY PLEASED with my Rogue! js34111 , 05/28/2015 SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 52 of 54 people found this review helpful I decided to leave a review because I really rely on what others say when making purchases. So far, we've put around 400 miles on our Rogue SL AWD. Can't be happier with this purchase. I was originally considering either an Acura RDX or CRV and in fact I almost bought a new CRV until I read about the vibration issues people were experiencing on Edmunds consumer reviews. In short, we fell in love with the styling and modern technology built in this model. The safety features are great and the price felt very reasonable for the value of the car. The car may feel underpowered, but you get great MPG ratings in return. After driving it for a few weeks, I'm content with the car. Report Abuse