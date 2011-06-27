  1. Home
Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Pathfinder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,410
See Pathfinder Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,410
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,410
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/526.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,410
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,410
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,410
Trailer Tow Packageyes
SL Premium Packageyes
SL Tech Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,410
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,410
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,410
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,410
Dual DVD Entertainment Systemyes
4-Piece Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,410
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,410
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,410
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,410
Cross Barsyes
Special Paint- Pearl Whiteyes
4-Piece Black Splash Guardsyes
4-Piece Splash Guardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,410
Maximum cargo capacity79.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Length197.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Angle of approach14.7 degrees
Height70.2 in.
EPA interior volume173.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width77.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,410
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Midnight Jade Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Java Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Almond, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,410
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,410
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,410
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Pathfinder Inventory

