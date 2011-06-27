Used 2017 Nissan NV200 Consumer Reviews
Very rough ride.
Not real fast, but accelerates fine. Great cargo room...but the seats are hard and extremely uncomfortable during extended driving . Poor build quality. Very tin-can like and the body creaks during turns. HORRIBLE suspension...train tracks will launch you out of your seat.
Best in the west for hauling our gear and us!
DO your research if you are going to buy from dealers. Drive each van. We were surprised at how different the Nissan is from the Ford and the Ram even though all three are mini cargo vans. Watch Youtube to find out just how to negotiate. It's amazing how much we learned in a short period of time.
Utility box
Very basic van which is expected. Very loud road noise. Nothing out there compares to a chevy and astro. Drives through anything. Dont think this would drive through a pothole. I had high Hope's. Gonna look into a truck instead. Gas mileage ain't that much better. Definitely not worth going in debt for.
