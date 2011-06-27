Used 2017 Nissan NV200 Consumer Reviews

Very rough ride. jsin , 07/14/2018 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Not real fast, but accelerates fine. Great cargo room...but the seats are hard and extremely uncomfortable during extended driving . Poor build quality. Very tin-can like and the body creaks during turns. HORRIBLE suspension...train tracks will launch you out of your seat. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best in the west for hauling our gear and us! Janet , 01/13/2018 SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 4 of 10 people found this review helpful DO your research if you are going to buy from dealers. Drive each van. We were surprised at how different the Nissan is from the Ford and the Ram even though all three are mini cargo vans. Watch Youtube to find out just how to negotiate. It's amazing how much we learned in a short period of time.