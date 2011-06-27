2020 Nissan Murano Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Murano SUV
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,533*
Total Cash Price
$38,589
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$56,557*
Total Cash Price
$49,008
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$56,557*
Total Cash Price
$49,008
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,986*
Total Cash Price
$42,448
SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,314*
Total Cash Price
$40,133
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$62,792*
Total Cash Price
$54,410
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$65,464*
Total Cash Price
$56,726
SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$63,682*
Total Cash Price
$55,182
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$756
|$782
|$809
|$838
|$3,915
|Maintenance
|$267
|$533
|$377
|$1,955
|$1,624
|$4,756
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,791
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,975
|Financing
|$2,075
|$1,669
|$1,236
|$773
|$279
|$6,032
|Depreciation
|$7,540
|$2,952
|$2,794
|$3,275
|$3,102
|$19,663
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,785
|$7,380
|$6,825
|$8,664
|$7,879
|$44,533
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$960
|$993
|$1,027
|$1,064
|$4,972
|Maintenance
|$339
|$677
|$479
|$2,483
|$2,062
|$6,040
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,275
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,508
|Financing
|$2,635
|$2,120
|$1,570
|$982
|$354
|$7,661
|Depreciation
|$9,576
|$3,749
|$3,548
|$4,159
|$3,940
|$24,972
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,507
|$9,373
|$8,668
|$11,003
|$10,006
|$56,557
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$960
|$993
|$1,027
|$1,064
|$4,972
|Maintenance
|$339
|$677
|$479
|$2,483
|$2,062
|$6,040
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,275
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,508
|Financing
|$2,635
|$2,120
|$1,570
|$982
|$354
|$7,661
|Depreciation
|$9,576
|$3,749
|$3,548
|$4,159
|$3,940
|$24,972
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,507
|$9,373
|$8,668
|$11,003
|$10,006
|$56,557
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$803
|$832
|$860
|$890
|$922
|$4,307
|Maintenance
|$294
|$586
|$415
|$2,151
|$1,786
|$5,232
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,970
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,173
|Financing
|$2,283
|$1,836
|$1,360
|$850
|$307
|$6,635
|Depreciation
|$8,294
|$3,247
|$3,073
|$3,603
|$3,412
|$21,629
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,164
|$8,118
|$7,508
|$9,530
|$8,667
|$48,986
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$786
|$813
|$841
|$872
|$4,072
|Maintenance
|$278
|$554
|$392
|$2,033
|$1,689
|$4,946
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,863
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,054
|Financing
|$2,158
|$1,736
|$1,285
|$804
|$290
|$6,273
|Depreciation
|$7,842
|$3,070
|$2,906
|$3,406
|$3,226
|$20,450
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,336
|$7,675
|$7,098
|$9,011
|$8,194
|$46,314
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,066
|$1,103
|$1,141
|$1,182
|$5,520
|Maintenance
|$376
|$752
|$532
|$2,757
|$2,290
|$6,706
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,525
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,785
|Financing
|$2,926
|$2,353
|$1,743
|$1,090
|$393
|$8,505
|Depreciation
|$10,631
|$4,162
|$3,940
|$4,618
|$4,374
|$27,725
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,437
|$10,406
|$9,623
|$12,216
|$11,109
|$62,792
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,111
|$1,150
|$1,189
|$1,232
|$5,755
|Maintenance
|$392
|$784
|$554
|$2,874
|$2,387
|$6,991
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,633
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,903
|Financing
|$3,050
|$2,453
|$1,817
|$1,136
|$410
|$8,867
|Depreciation
|$11,084
|$4,339
|$4,107
|$4,814
|$4,560
|$28,905
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$10,787
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,264
|$10,849
|$10,033
|$12,736
|$11,582
|$65,464
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$1,118
|$1,157
|$1,198
|$5,598
|Maintenance
|$382
|$762
|$539
|$2,796
|$2,322
|$6,801
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$423
|$621
|$1,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,561
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,824
|Financing
|$2,967
|$2,387
|$1,767
|$1,105
|$399
|$8,626
|Depreciation
|$10,782
|$4,221
|$3,995
|$4,683
|$4,436
|$28,118
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,225
|$10,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,713
|$10,553
|$9,760
|$12,390
|$11,267
|$63,682
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Murano
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Nissan Murano in Virginia is:not available
