Used 2013 Nissan 370Z Consumer Reviews

Awsome Value starcrzar , 09/25/2012 26 of 28 people found this review helpful The car is beautiful and is an awesome sight anywhere you happen to find yourself. The ride is not particularly good for city driving (bumpy, pot holed roads) but when you hit the highway your able to run and style with the best. The syncro rev manual transmission will help you shift like a pro. The car corners like its glued to the road it dares you to push harder than you imagine is safe (it will scare you)! Be aware of dealer mark-ups they call it adjusted market value they got me!

370Z Mixed Bag Vince Potter , 06/11/2018 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This design is getting a little long in the tooth and the interior could use a kick in the pants, but this car is still such a blast to drive! Acceleration, cornering, braking, it's got it. Ergonomics are good and Bose sound is outstanding. Well worth the price! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

old guy car (74) Roger , 07/31/2017 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car has to be driven hard to really be appreciated. The handling comes alive when driven hard. The engine sound takes some time to really appreciate, it growls. Turn off anti-skid and break the rear end loose. I do like my Miata and being able to have an elbow out. The Z has a low seating position,, keeps your arm in. Yes it is noisy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value