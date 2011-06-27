Used 2013 Nissan 370Z Consumer Reviews
Awsome Value
The car is beautiful and is an awesome sight anywhere you happen to find yourself. The ride is not particularly good for city driving (bumpy, pot holed roads) but when you hit the highway your able to run and style with the best. The syncro rev manual transmission will help you shift like a pro. The car corners like its glued to the road it dares you to push harder than you imagine is safe (it will scare you)! Be aware of dealer mark-ups they call it adjusted market value they got me!
370Z Mixed Bag
This design is getting a little long in the tooth and the interior could use a kick in the pants, but this car is still such a blast to drive! Acceleration, cornering, braking, it's got it. Ergonomics are good and Bose sound is outstanding. Well worth the price!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
old guy car (74)
This car has to be driven hard to really be appreciated. The handling comes alive when driven hard. The engine sound takes some time to really appreciate, it growls. Turn off anti-skid and break the rear end loose. I do like my Miata and being able to have an elbow out. The Z has a low seating position,, keeps your arm in. Yes it is noisy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Ever Owned
Excellent Ride. Always go with MT if you can you have full control over the speed unlike AT which has a lag time.
Sponsored cars related to the 370Z
Related Used 2013 Nissan 370Z info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019