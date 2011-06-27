  1. Home
Used 2013 Nissan 370Z Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 370Z
4.5
4 reviews
Awsome Value

starcrzar, 09/25/2012
26 of 28 people found this review helpful

The car is beautiful and is an awesome sight anywhere you happen to find yourself. The ride is not particularly good for city driving (bumpy, pot holed roads) but when you hit the highway your able to run and style with the best. The syncro rev manual transmission will help you shift like a pro. The car corners like its glued to the road it dares you to push harder than you imagine is safe (it will scare you)! Be aware of dealer mark-ups they call it adjusted market value they got me!

370Z Mixed Bag

Vince Potter, 06/11/2018
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This design is getting a little long in the tooth and the interior could use a kick in the pants, but this car is still such a blast to drive! Acceleration, cornering, braking, it's got it. Ergonomics are good and Bose sound is outstanding. Well worth the price!

old guy car (74)

Roger, 07/31/2017
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car has to be driven hard to really be appreciated. The handling comes alive when driven hard. The engine sound takes some time to really appreciate, it growls. Turn off anti-skid and break the rear end loose. I do like my Miata and being able to have an elbow out. The Z has a low seating position,, keeps your arm in. Yes it is noisy.

Best Ever Owned

pshiva, 11/25/2012
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Excellent Ride. Always go with MT if you can you have full control over the speed unlike AT which has a lag time.

