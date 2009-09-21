Used 1993 Nissan 300ZX for Sale Near Me

300ZX Reviews & Specs
  • 1993 Nissan 300ZX
    used

    1993 Nissan 300ZX

    157,398 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,990

    Details
  • 1992 Nissan 300ZX 2+2
    used

    1992 Nissan 300ZX 2+2

    115,949 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 1996 Nissan 300ZX
    used

    1996 Nissan 300ZX

    53,459 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,990

    Details
  • 1990 Nissan 300ZX GS
    used

    1990 Nissan 300ZX GS

    55,720 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,000

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan 300ZX

Overall Consumer Rating
4.933 Reviews
  • 5
    (88%)
  • 4
    (12%)
My 300zx Twin Turbo
GoldenGary,09/21/2009
I bought this car from a private party with 114xxx miles on it. The first thing you notice about this car is the body style, I feel this car was way ahead of its time in both looks and performance. This car could easily take a 350z chew it up and spit it out. When the turbos kick in on this car you feel like a plane about to take off the runway. You will not find a 16 year old car that looks better than this car, and you definitely wont find a 16 year old Japanese car that comes stock with as much power as this car. If you find one of these at a good price and your willing to pay for the up keep you can not go wrong.
