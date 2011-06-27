Used 1993 Nissan 300ZX Consumer Reviews
My 300zx Twin Turbo
I bought this car from a private party with 114xxx miles on it. The first thing you notice about this car is the body style, I feel this car was way ahead of its time in both looks and performance. This car could easily take a 350z chew it up and spit it out. When the turbos kick in on this car you feel like a plane about to take off the runway. You will not find a 16 year old car that looks better than this car, and you definitely wont find a 16 year old Japanese car that comes stock with as much power as this car. If you find one of these at a good price and your willing to pay for the up keep you can not go wrong.
You get a lot of bang fo the buck
I bought the 93 Fairlady Z RHD that was used in the movie Kill Bill Vol.1. Let me tell you, this car is as much fun to drive as it is just to wash,wax and park it there and stare at it. I love it more than anything including my jealous girl friend.
Almost 10 years with this one!
I have owned Zs for most of my life starting with a 1973 240z and now with this 93 2+2. I would rather bought a 2 seater but could not find one in this condition (when purchased). Parts are expensive but mostly reliable and still a classic design ahead of it's time. Only complaints are the stereo, Bose, was very troublesome and low end performance of is poor. Top end and handling is great.
The best convertible out there!
I have had this car for 7 years, and it gets more fun to drive every time! No problems, style still current with today's cars! Performance is 2nd to none, and handling is just as good as the coupe. The rarety of the car from '93 - '95 will make it a collector's car in the future. Excellent gas mileage... better than my wife's Honda CR-V! Pearl White with black leather interior and suede on the door panels/center console along with the excellent build quality shines throughout the car, and the V6 engine puts out plenty of ponies to 'get up and go' without the extra weight of power roof motors. Very big trunk for a convertible as well.
my new Z
I've now had this car for a couple of weeks. ABSOLUTETLY LOVE THIS CAR. Everything is good, but one thing i've noticed is that it gives VERY LOW mileage within the city, but at the same time VERY good mileage on the highways! Guess this car was made to speed !!
