Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider Consumer Reviews

Road Warrior Salesman GEB in Seattle , 12/02/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful In sales and drive a lot of highway miles and have over 100,000 miles in 3 years. Still get looks and stares from everyone asking what brand of truck and how sharp it looks. Great reliability - new brakes at 75,000 miles and new tires at 90,000 miles. Used to get over 21 MPG on highway but now now get about 18 MPG but still pleased for a V8. Report Abuse

Great buy truck man06 , 10/09/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've had my raider for a few months now and love it. Got it for 10,400, great price and it does great. The v8 has more than enough power and the payload is great. I had 18 90 lbs bags of concrete in the back, 3 separate times! Didn't even bottom out. Truck is clean and interior is plasticky so it's easy to clean. Can fit my 3 18 year old buddies in the back with plenty of room, and my 6'6" 260lb dad fits fine in it. The bed is a little short, and the worst part, the fuel economy. I only drive around town and the 22 gallon tank goes 200 plus miles. Would do better on the highway, but around town the mpg is bad. Great truck overall! Report Abuse

Good looking, quick, reliable. Excellent value. LC , 12/22/2015 Duro Cross V8 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This truck was priced at half the cost of similar used trucks I looked at (Dodge Ram, Nissan, Toyota, etc) back in 2012. It has a cushy "Cadillac like" ride from the air shocks (pillowy I call it) and is surprisingly quick when you punch the throttle. Excellent brakes have saved my ass numerous times. A good looking truck though the bulging fenders get you dirty if you're leaning in to put something in the bed. Sometimes there's a ghost in the machine's electronics (cruise control sometimes works, sometimes doesn't). It has that annoying steering column problem these models have ($1300 to fix it, no thanks) that squeaks and clunks. The company should do a recall as I refuse to pay that much to fix it. Visibility is poor as the A, B and C pillars are thick (due to the 4 door cab plus configuration). It gets crappy mpg which is weird as the engine purrs along at only 2500 rpm on the highway (16-18mpg highway, 8-12 city). Quiet and easy to drive. I'd buy another because of the excellent used pricing and it has held its value since I purchased it in 2012. Well my dept is paid off so we'll see if I decide to keep it. Looking at Honda Ridgelines but boy are they pricey. I'd recommend the Duro Cross model, which is what I have. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice Truck, Great Value, Poor Fuel MPG CTG in Seattle , 08/26/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've had this truck for most of this year and it's a good truck. The V8 pulls the wave runners and camper easily. The back seat with the double cab has plenty of room, it's a fabulous looking truck. No problems so far. The gas mileage though is very poor and I was hoping for a few MPG better than I'm getting with mostly highway driving. Mine came fully and the 5 year warranty make it a great value. All leather, V8, power everything, 5 disc changer, bluetooth, etc. I like it. Report Abuse