Used 1997 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Montero Sport
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 5250 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height67.3 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Length178.3 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Balboa Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Cambridge Red Pearl Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl Metallic
  • Belgium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black Sea Green Pearl Metallic
  • Navajo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Prescott Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Summit White
