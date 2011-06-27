  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Galant
  4. Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant LS Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Galant
Overview
See Galant Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower102 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight2799 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Somerset Blue Metallic
  • Nile Black Metallic
  • Newcastle Green Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Belize Green Metallic
See Galant Inventory

Related Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles