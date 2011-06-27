Used 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Vehicle

Yehu, 10/07/2008
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Test drove a bunch of different SUVs and came across the Endeavor. Under appreciated vehicle, and a great value for the dollar. Plenty of room inside, deceptive almost. Great cargo room and leg room for big/tall people. Engine is surprisingly strong and the auto-stick is a nice touch. Lots of storage pockets, and it has 4 cup holders up front.

Report Abuse

Great Vehicle

Jack Sears, 04/11/2009
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is an enjoyable vehicle to drive. The only complaint is the fuel mileage. It is comfortable to ride in and it handles great. I am sorry to hear that mine is the last year it will be available. This is my second Endeavor. I enjoyed the first one, traded up to get more features.

Report Abuse

Not bad, needs improvement

John, 03/07/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought my suv with 11K miles. This lightweight SUV is good for what it is: "A lightweight suv." I previously had a honda pilot, that SUV was excellent in the snow, this Mitsubishi in the snow tends to slide a lot, even with the AWD option that I had. Towing capacity: 3500 lbs., not many boats you can tow with that. Interior is very cheaply designed, while the outside is not that much better. Premium gas requirement is a major minus especially in this economy. But you feed it it's premium gas and it performs very well. Steering is excellent, as the low engine makes this car practically stick to the ground, love that feature. An overall good suv if you don't have many expectations.

Report Abuse

1st Mitsubishi

Al, 06/19/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is my first Mitsubishi and my wife and I love it. Fun to drive ,VERY comfortable, lots of leg room. I am extremely satisfied with the Endeavor. Hope they come with another model soon. I bought the low end but feel like I am driving a high end SUV.

Report Abuse

New Mitsu for a GM loyalist

TimmyD, 03/22/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

As a loyal GM owner, I have to admit when I began began researching new cars to replace our GMC Yukon, Mitsubishi was not high on our list. After a couple of weeks of searching we found that Mitsubishi had a generous factory rebate and decided to give the Endeavor a test drive. We were impressed by the handling and lively engine performance. We have two children and were concerned about interior room, since we were used to the spacious interior of our Yukon. We were pleasantly surprised when we all piled in and realized that we had plenty of room and that the large cargo area had sufficient space for our large stroller and many other "must haves" for parents. We took it home that day.

Report Abuse
