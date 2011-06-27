Used 2003 Mitsubishi Diamante VR-X Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,097
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,097
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,097
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,097
Torque231 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,097
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,097
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,097
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,097
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,097
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,097
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,097
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,097
Front track60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3549 lbs.
Gross weight4420 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length194.1 in.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height53.9 in.
EPA interior volume100.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,097
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Pendleton Black Pearl
  • Franklin Silver Metallic
  • Tuscany Red Pearl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,097
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/60R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,097
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,097
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
