Used 2002 Mitsubishi Diamante Consumer Reviews

Great car Myfirstreview , 03/15/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This car was purchased in 2003, It now has 140,000 miles on it. After about 130,000k, it started to burn a little oil at high rpms, guess this is kinda my fault for always driving like a maniac and always in a hurry.. Anyways, now, if i keep it at low rpms the engine is fine, I haven't had any problems with the transmission, heater and a/c works great.. Has been in two wrecks and this car holds up really well, regular maintenance and good driving habits this car will last a LONG time.. I mean, nothing is broken, it all works fine, and is what, 8 years old with 140k miles on it, great buy! Report Abuse

100,000 Miles 2002 Diamante LS MN , 03/24/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned my LS for just over 4 years now and have just under 100,000 miles on it having purchased it used with 17k miles. I test drove a variety of vehicles at the time within my price range and options requirements. Nothing else came close to the value of this car. Pblms at 100k miles: 1. One door speaker needs to be replaced 2. Antenna no longer retracts. 3. Roof Liner in back has started to droop Minor issues, but lead to a problem; replacement parts are hard to come by due to the rarity of the car. Mechanically its been a rock. Zero Dollars past scheduled maintenance so far. I am still in love with this car 4 years later. Report Abuse

Excellent Value jrbruner , 08/08/2012 8 of 10 people found this review helpful I love this car. I read all the reviews before I bought this car, and the power train was highly rated. This car is quiet, comfortable, powerful and reliable. I have the LS with the heated, 8-way power seats w/power lumbar and love it. This car was virtually unchanged from 98 until last year, 2004. The engine is smooth, and responsive and I get much better mileage than edmunds says. I measured 30 mpg highway in SoCal. Transmission failed at 75k (apparently common). Had it fixed by the pros at SoCal Transmission in San Diego and not a lick of trouble since. Heater core is recurrent problem w/these cars. These sell for much less than comp. Acura CL or 3.2 TL. Report Abuse

Diamante Tribefire , 10/04/2009 5 of 6 people found this review helpful The Mitsubishi Diamante Vr-X is a fun fast ride but since I purchased it I have had to put a lot of money into it... the heater core went around 75k, and it's conveniently place on the firewall so the job itself is a nightmare, I haven't met a Diamante driver past 80k who didn't have to do the same, now I'm having trouble with the 02 sensors, I replaced 3 last year and this year the fourth went. I'd say the car would be worth it if it didn't cost so much to maintain. About 1500$ for the heater core repair and about the same for the o2 sensor work. Report Abuse