Used 1992 Mercury Tracer LTS Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Tracer
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/345.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Length170.9 in.
Curb weight2356 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Oxford White
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
