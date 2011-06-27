  1. Home
Used 2004 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Sable
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,292 - $2,840
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Beautiful and practical station wagon

Peter, 08/29/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The medium red color and exterior look of this wagon elicit many second looks. It has been a very satisfactory car thus far. I have had no problems with the car. The large storage space in this relatively long wagon has been great for lugging purchases and for long trips. Eight foot lumber items are no problem with the rear door closed. All in all I am very satisfied.

Good Car

Dawn Miller, 05/08/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love my wagon, but had to learn how to get in and out without bumping my head. I was told it had 2 extra passenger folding seats, but upon checking it out (after the sale) it did not. Not the wagons fault, but the deceit of my salesman! After driving it for 4 months I have learned to love it. I added the CD changer and the pull down cover. 20 miles to the gallon is average. I am happy. It has great style

Nice car

cody c., 04/21/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My husband and I bought this as a family car. It is very roomy with good gas mileage for this size vehicle. My husband is 6'6" and is very comfy in all the seats including the back. We are happy with our car and would highly recommend it.

Research Similar Vehicles