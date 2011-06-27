  1. Home
Used 2004 Mercury Marauder Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,325
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,325
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,325
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285/399 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,325
Torque318 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,325
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,325
100 watts stereo outputyes
5 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,325
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,325
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,325
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,325
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,325
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,325
Front track63.7 in.
Length212 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4195 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.38 cd.
Height58.9 in.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track66.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,325
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Flint
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,325
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/55R W tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,325
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,325
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
