Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
Live a little!
Climbing into a SLK is empowering one to cruise under the sun or in the rain with grace and style. Seating just two people this makes for an intimate encounter for a couple on a trip or night out. It is an upscale convertible with a hardtop neatly tucked away for open air cruise or engaged overhead for the more climate controlled person. Enjoying the feel of the road through great road handling ability and the minimum effort to steer this ride is very enjoyable. This is a great roadster for the price and mileage. Maintenance of this car is highly recommended to be maintained. As with all cars, the better you take care of it the longer it will last. This car is eye catching during a beach cruise or even a highway cruise. No need to speed to enjoy the power of this vehicle. Power seems to be at the fingertips for everything this little roadster provides. Recommend anyone interested to try various years and trim models to find the right one for yourself. I prefer the 2005 to 2011 body style which has a more sloping front end versus the boxy looking style introduced in 2012.
Put zing into your life!
I am 56, no I am not having a midlife crisis. But I did need a little zing , so i found the most perfect car to ram rod around in. I really love my car, It is fun, you get the looks, you feel like a million bucks, and the 06, was very reasonably priced. LOVE LOVE LOVE it!
Perfection
I really love this car. I also own a 2004 SLK 230. All the issues I hated about the SLK 230 have been fixed with this new generation. Car does not hunt the road on rutted highways anymore, smoother ride. This car will get 27 mpg if you behave yourself. I can't say more about how much I love this one. This is my fourth MB and so far it is the best one.
Perfect Convertible Except...
I test drove the Z4, Audi TT, and Miata, but found the SLK to be the best balance of practicality and fun. I love the way it corners while still eating bumps with the standard Mercedes THUD (this is my 3rd Mercedes). I think it has the best, most organic curves of the contemporary two seaters, plenty of power, firm but comfortable seats, and enough room for two weekend bags. My only gripe - and it's a big one - is the rattles and squeaks. I drove 3 SLKs and they all produced noises over bumps. I think it's a side effect of the hard top.
SLK280
I bought the car new. Love it and still do. However, there is a command center issue that apparently Mercedes can't identify..but whatever it is, it drains the battery when the car sits for lest than a week without being driven. Now it appears that it takes 24hrs or less for it to drain without driving. Mercedes can't seem to figure out what the problem is but I suspect it has always been an issue.
