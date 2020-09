Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Hybrid Consumer Reviews

davidcpeck , 02/20/2010

28 of 30 people found this review helpful

had 2007 s-600. this is same car, but softer ride and less torque. so it took less time to learn all the toys. night vision now has added thermal. lane drift actually vibrates steering wheel like road bumps. at 70 mph, in cruise, i get 29-30 mpg, at 2,000 rpm. blind spot warnings in mirrors are great.