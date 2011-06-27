Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|16
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/20 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|343.2/528.0 mi.
|396.0/580.8 mi.
|396.0/580.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|26.4 gal.
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|347 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|3.2 l
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|315 hp @ 5600 rpm
|228 hp @ 5600 rpm
|228 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|39.9 ft.
|41.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|Front hip room
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|61.7 in.
|61.7 in.
|61.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|37.8 in.
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.6 in.
|36.1 in.
|39.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.3 in.
|61.3 in.
|61.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|205.2 in.
|201.3 in.
|205.2 in.
|Curb weight
|4700 lbs.
|4480 lbs.
|4500 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.6 cu.ft.
|15.6 cu.ft.
|15.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|Wheel base
|123.6 in.
|119.7 in.
|123.6 in.
|Width
|74.3 in.
|74.3 in.
|74.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the S-Class
Related Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons