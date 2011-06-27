Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1998 S-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG161818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/528.0 mi.396.0/580.8 mi.396.0/580.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG161818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque347 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l3.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5600 rpm228 hp @ 5600 rpm228 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.39.9 ft.41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.61.7 in.61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.37.8 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.36.1 in.39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.201.3 in.205.2 in.
Curb weight4700 lbs.4480 lbs.4500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.15.6 cu.ft.15.6 cu.ft.
Height58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
Wheel base123.6 in.119.7 in.123.6 in.
Width74.3 in.74.3 in.74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Obsidian Black
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Glacier White
