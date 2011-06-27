Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Consumer Reviews

Mercedes is not of the quality it used to be scholla , 03/24/2013 30 of 31 people found this review helpful For the last 35 years I always had at least one Benz in the garage. Currently have a 2007 550s and a 2012 350ML. Bought both new/first owner. 550 s -19,000 miles - Air Condition not working. 350ML - 6,000 Miles - electronics defect: give wrong error messages and no error messages. Now, the ML is at the shop because the engine may have to be replaced. Local dealer in Palm Beach says MBUSA asked them to perform "more tests to identify the problem". (Car is in the shop already 3 days.) Two issues here: (1) MB now sells cars that do not work properly, even after short use. (2) How MBUSA deals with the problem: They make little/no effort to make things right. This is no longer a good make. Report Abuse

Worst car I've owned; my Hyundai was more reliable fabllc , 07/11/2013 ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 32 of 35 people found this review helpful My 2012 ML350 is a major disappointment with numerous technological issues. it has been to the dealer for repairs more than any car i have ever owned. I am again driving a loaner for the 8th time in a year and a half. I have recorded videos of the malfunctions, dealer has duplicated the issues on occasion, and it is still not fixed. I contacted MBUSA for assistance and resolution and they did nothing except say 'take it to the dealer'. I cannot believe that mercedes would have such poor response and pathetic customer service. After years of contemplating purchasing a luxury vehicle I am hugely disappointed that my first experience is so negative. I should have the reliability I paid for.

This is a Great SUV-It is NOT an E-Class! jcollum68 , 09/28/2012 21 of 23 people found this review helpful Leased this vehicle for my wife. I drive a BMW 550i which I much prefer. I always laugh reading other reviews on here and people complain it isn't sporty. It is an SUV, of course it is not sporty! The ride is phenominal and at 80 mph you can whisper to someone in the backseat. Great fuel economy, my wife only drives around town and gets 21 mpg! Good acceleration, just no low end torque, but come on, it is way fast enough for 99.9% of the people buying it. Fit and finish is amazing, nice materials. One year later, my wife still can't figure out the Navigation, so is it confusing or is it her (hmm). Steering is too light for my tastes. Overall, a great vehicle-it is what it is!

Outstanding Vehicle bobr007 , 03/18/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Traded in the GLK350 for this ML350. Although the GLK was a great vehicle, the ML affords me more space and is much more comfortable. Can't say enough about this vehicle and recommend it to anyone who wants a comfortable SUV. For those who worry about fuel consumption, averaging 24 MPG in mixed driving and expect to do better. Very quite inside and very classy inside and out. Try it, you'll like it!!