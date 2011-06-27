Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class Consumer Reviews
It's my Wife's Car...But I always want the keys!
As the title says I love this crossover. We bought for my wife trading up from a Camry for the MB build quality, cache, edgy looks, vast options list, performance, & impeccable safety. I, on the other hand, love the sportiness, muscular lines, AMG styling & wheels and MB build. Another importance for us was that this crossover stands out in a crowd of blobbed aero shaped vehicle that really are just miniature wannabe of their bigger brethren. Class doesn't mean following the herd.
Even my husband loves this little SUV!
Love everything about this car! Attractive, sporty, quiet, comfortable with intuitive controls, excellent safety features, and luxurious options--all at an excellent price! The rear seat is large enough to comfortably accommodate our 12-year old and 9-year old, and I find the cargo space to be more than adequate for what we typically use it for (groceries, runs to to the recycling center). Would recommend getting the keyless entry and ignition option, though--after owning an Infiniti M45 that had it, it is sorely missed.
Back to MB with a GLK !
Our family now has 2 reliable MB vehicles. My last car was a Porsche up until I purchased the GLK. So happy to get rid of that unreliable money pit Porsche ! Don't get me started on the dealerships! Mercedes Benz = great cars and excellent service. 2 ingredients that are essential for motoring happiness. GLK is just a really well thought out, comfortable, practical, solid, quality SUV. Loaded with all options except for the rear video. I enjoy every minute in my Mobile Office / Hockey Dad / Night Out / Off to the cottage, fits the bill on all accounts. Including the bank!
Great car!
Bought certified from dealer with 16,000 miles. I have 82,000 now. A couple of small repairs under warranty. Since then, only repairs have been a worn suspension link, $250, and a new heater fan, $500. Maintenance is a bit high, but this car is a tank. Snow is no problem. A little small in the rear seats, but I almost never use that anyway. I plan on keeping it as long as possible.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Autobahn crusing (in real life)
Picked up a GLK 350 2WD on overseas delivery in Stuttgart in late March and drove it around southern Germany for a week. Autobahn crusing was effortless, but had to keep it down for breakin mileage. Car was quiet as a vault, controls were intuitive and easy to use. Visibility and comfort were remarkable. Rear luggage area was large enough on the floor for two HUGE suitcases (loaded to maximum airline capacity). Cannot wait for the car to arrive at the dealer. Would highly recommend overseas delivery. 2 for 1 Lufthansa airfare, 7% off the sticker, no destination charge, 2 free nights in $300 plus/night true luxury hotels, 15 days free insurance, full tank of gas, tour of factory, etc. Great.
