  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
  4. Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 GLK-Class
5(86%)4(9%)3(5%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
21 reviews
Write a review
See all GLK-Classes for sale
List Price Range
$12,900 - $14,777
Used GLK-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It's my Wife's Car...But I always want the keys!

amickey, 11/23/2011
25 of 26 people found this review helpful

As the title says I love this crossover. We bought for my wife trading up from a Camry for the MB build quality, cache, edgy looks, vast options list, performance, & impeccable safety. I, on the other hand, love the sportiness, muscular lines, AMG styling & wheels and MB build. Another importance for us was that this crossover stands out in a crowd of blobbed aero shaped vehicle that really are just miniature wannabe of their bigger brethren. Class doesn't mean following the herd.

Report Abuse

Even my husband loves this little SUV!

jrp74, 06/01/2011
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Love everything about this car! Attractive, sporty, quiet, comfortable with intuitive controls, excellent safety features, and luxurious options--all at an excellent price! The rear seat is large enough to comfortably accommodate our 12-year old and 9-year old, and I find the cargo space to be more than adequate for what we typically use it for (groceries, runs to to the recycling center). Would recommend getting the keyless entry and ignition option, though--after owning an Infiniti M45 that had it, it is sorely missed.

Report Abuse

Back to MB with a GLK !

GVR, 11/26/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Our family now has 2 reliable MB vehicles. My last car was a Porsche up until I purchased the GLK. So happy to get rid of that unreliable money pit Porsche ! Don't get me started on the dealerships! Mercedes Benz = great cars and excellent service. 2 ingredients that are essential for motoring happiness. GLK is just a really well thought out, comfortable, practical, solid, quality SUV. Loaded with all options except for the rear video. I enjoy every minute in my Mobile Office / Hockey Dad / Night Out / Off to the cottage, fits the bill on all accounts. Including the bank!

Report Abuse

Great car!

New Jersey, 12/24/2018
GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Bought certified from dealer with 16,000 miles. I have 82,000 now. A couple of small repairs under warranty. Since then, only repairs have been a worn suspension link, $250, and a new heater fan, $500. Maintenance is a bit high, but this car is a tank. Snow is no problem. A little small in the rear seats, but I almost never use that anyway. I plan on keeping it as long as possible.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Autobahn crusing (in real life)

mhoffman2, 04/20/2011
24 of 27 people found this review helpful

Picked up a GLK 350 2WD on overseas delivery in Stuttgart in late March and drove it around southern Germany for a week. Autobahn crusing was effortless, but had to keep it down for breakin mileage. Car was quiet as a vault, controls were intuitive and easy to use. Visibility and comfort were remarkable. Rear luggage area was large enough on the floor for two HUGE suitcases (loaded to maximum airline capacity). Cannot wait for the car to arrive at the dealer. Would highly recommend overseas delivery. 2 for 1 Lufthansa airfare, 7% off the sticker, no destination charge, 2 free nights in $300 plus/night true luxury hotels, 15 days free insurance, full tank of gas, tour of factory, etc. Great.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all GLK-Classes for sale

Related Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles