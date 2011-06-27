Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GLC-Class SUV
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$59,839*
Total Cash Price
$33,324
GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$61,036*
Total Cash Price
$33,990
AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$81,979*
Total Cash Price
$45,654
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 GLC-Class SUV GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$5,293
|Maintenance
|$531
|$2,745
|$1,966
|$1,380
|$3,548
|$10,170
|Repairs
|$1,114
|$1,700
|$1,834
|$1,976
|$2,129
|$8,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,784
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,968
|Financing
|$1,792
|$1,441
|$1,067
|$668
|$241
|$5,209
|Depreciation
|$7,210
|$3,564
|$3,138
|$2,780
|$2,496
|$19,188
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,172
|$12,319
|$10,959
|$9,844
|$11,545
|$59,839
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 GLC-Class SUV GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,399
|Maintenance
|$542
|$2,800
|$2,005
|$1,408
|$3,619
|$10,373
|Repairs
|$1,136
|$1,734
|$1,871
|$2,016
|$2,172
|$8,928
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,820
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,007
|Financing
|$1,828
|$1,470
|$1,088
|$681
|$246
|$5,313
|Depreciation
|$7,354
|$3,635
|$3,201
|$2,836
|$2,546
|$19,572
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,475
|$12,565
|$11,178
|$10,041
|$11,776
|$61,036
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 GLC-Class SUV AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$1,449
|$1,492
|$1,537
|$7,251
|Maintenance
|$727
|$3,761
|$2,693
|$1,891
|$4,861
|$13,933
|Repairs
|$1,526
|$2,329
|$2,513
|$2,707
|$2,917
|$11,992
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,444
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,696
|Financing
|$2,455
|$1,974
|$1,462
|$915
|$330
|$7,136
|Depreciation
|$9,878
|$4,883
|$4,299
|$3,809
|$3,420
|$26,288
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,786
|$16,877
|$15,014
|$13,486
|$15,817
|$81,979
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 GLC-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class in Virginia is:not available
Legal
