2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
MSRP range: $38,600 - $49,950
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class video
Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021-2022 | Extra-Small & Easy to Drive – What's Not to Like?
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class, but since the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Subcompact SUVs have been gaining in popularity over the last few years. For people who don't need or want the space of a midsize SUV or for those who just want to save a few bucks, a subcompact SUV is a smart and economical choice. These extra-small SUVs maintain that elevated ride height and utility of their larger counterparts, but their smaller size means easier parking and better gas mileage. What's not to like? In this video, Mark Takahashi runs down our choices for the best subcompact SUVs for 2021-2022. From the Subaru Crosstrek, the new Chevy Trailblazer and Hyundai Kona to the more luxurious BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40, Mark gives a breakdown of each pint-sized SUV. What do we like and dislike about each? What should you know about them? How do they rank in each category? Mark explains all. So whether you're a first-time driver, you have a small family or you're just looking for something fun to drive, we've got you covered in this video of the 2021 Top Subcompact SUVs.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 GLB-Class both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GLB-Class has 22.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class. Learn more
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class reliable?
To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GLB-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GLB-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 GLB-Class is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class?
The least-expensive 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class GLB 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,600.
Other versions include:
- AMG GLB 35 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $49,950
- GLB 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $40,600
- GLB 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $38,600
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class?
If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class, the next question is, which GLB-Class model is right for you? GLB-Class variants include AMG GLB 35 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM), GLB 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM), and GLB 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM). For a full list of GLB-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
