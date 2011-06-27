Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Consumer Reviews

A delightful car kukaduro , 05/19/2015 GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 67 of 67 people found this review helpful I have been driving the GLA250 for about a half year. Absolutely no problems. It was parked outside in last year's Boston extreme winter and drove in the snow and ice like a champion. The car is a delight to drive. Fast with average 26 mpg (90% city, 30-31 mpg on highway at brisk speeds). I find the GLA a beautiful design and I received many compliment for it (often from Europeans who value the practical hatchbacks more than US drivers). What I don't enjoy is the wind noise on the highway, the very little leg room in the back and the low roof line at the front (I am 6'2")....but all those are compensated well by overall joy driving this car. I tested the BMW X1 and Audi Q3. Nothing changed after a year and a half. The car goes to a Mercedes dealer's service once a year. In between only gas and windshield washer tanks need fill up. Not even the tires needed air since I bought the car. (Here I had a line that claimed that the transmission settings were updated but I was wrong. It was wishful thinking. Sadly.) I had no technical problems in the first two years. UPDATE: Two and a half years of driving the GLA250 the car had no problem whatsoever. The single thing I am very unhappy about is the transmission's ECO mode. That is rather bad for a Mercedes. In the city (especially at slow cornering) the downshifting is delayed and abrupt. It shifts from 3 to 2 with a sudden jerk and unpleasant jump in gear2. The other shortcoming is - what many complained about - is the tendency of shifting into gear 7 also in ECO at ~ 35 mph which is annoying. The 2016 model has multiple gear options (e.g. comfort) but Mercedes won't bother to make the 2015 models any better by updating the software. This is such a disappointment in this otherwise great car that I am considering trading it in soon for a different brand. YEAR THREE UPDATE: See that for my initial impressions of the GLA250 above. Now the car turned three years old. Still running beautifully. The engine is superb. The transmission as annoying as ever and it was pointed out by a large number of reviewers. MB still does not bother upgrading the shifting properties. That is poor customer support especially because so many of us requested it. I took the car for the third annual service and they told me I need new tires. The car ran only 17500 miles and the Bridgestone Duellers are worn out on the front wheels (not sure whther they rotated them or not). They wanted to sell me that same junk tires again. What more, the Bridgestones come with NO WARRANTY (except defects). No minimum mileage, nothing. This is MB OEM quality and a $40k car. Last time I encountered this kind of tire "warranty" was my parents Russian Lada in the 1970s. If Mercedes thinks that this is their entry level car and people will buy higher class Benzes they ought to make a better impression. THREE + HALF YEAR UPDATE: I replaced those low quality Bridgestone tires with non-runflat Continentals. I bought a Mercedes donut spare wheel that I keep it in the trunk. Guess what? The trunk became so small (with the wheel in it) that a Porsche 911 may have more storage space. No technical issues. MB recalled it for an airbag grounding that was done on 30 minutes as promised. Herb Chambers' MB service is great. I can not say the same about Herb Chambers' sales. They can not confirm that I purchased an extended warranty for the car in 2015 and want me to buy that again. I asked them to check the warranty but they did not bother to respond. The 2019 facelift looks attractive. Since the BMW X2 is a massively ugly version of the double-boring X1 I may stick to the GLA and consider trading mine for the 2019 model. But first I check out the transmission :-) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

its a beauty and quite a great price Ryan , 08/08/2015 GLA250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I got the sea blue and boy does it turn heads. Its my first automatic in years, which is a bit of a bummer because off the starting line it can be less than exciting. The Sport mode changes everything quickly- i love it. Gas mileage on highways is superb, gas mileage through the town is just ok. I really like the car a lot, and I adore it's looks. I wish the nav didn't misunderstand every single thing I say- it makes it easy less convenient than just talking to Siri on my iPhone through bluetooth. I wouldn't pay for that next time. Back seat isn't perfect, but you don't buy a car this size hoping for a giant backseat. I really find myself paddle shifting more than I expected, and I really like the sunroof and stereo quality. The climate is almost too cold. Great color. My first Benz and I significantly like it more than my husbands new c250 coupe.

GLA45 one of the fastest CUV ever, if not the fastest! rskdsk , 12/01/2014 30 of 31 people found this review helpful 0-60 in just 4.2 sec and runs the 1/4 in 12.8 at 109 ... and it is a 4 cylinder! Handles great, sounds even better with the race exhaust. I looked at the SQ5 and found the outdated shape not thrilling anymore ... Looked at the Porsche Macan but the price with options and the wait time seemed outrageous and then add the maintenance cost and the fact that it rides like a truck ... I looked at the new Lexus NX but the lack of power and handling seemed weak at best. Same thing with the Q3. The GLA 250 seemed to be the better deal ... until I tested the GLA45 ... the rest is history.

Best vehicle I've owned, hands down! newbenzowner , 05/12/2016 GLA45 AMG 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Pros: Best drive quality in it's class, sporty and sit up higher Great visibility Very safe- standard safety features are fantastic top rated in its class in Europe by far Eco, Sport, Manual, and Off-road modes are alot of fun (especially sport and manual, lots of pep) MPG is very respectable Can get fully loaded for a reasonable price compared to other Mercedes-Benz vehicles that are fully loaded Bi-Xenon headlights are fantastic, really sharp daytime running LED strips Cons: Lumbar support for front seats is limited to lower and mid back Back Seats have limited head room Some of the materials on the interior feel cheaper compared to a c class (which is to be expected) No option for air conditioned seats No remote start (may just be my model I bought) So I was sold on the 2015 c 300, I loved it- the drive quality the refined interior, love at first sight! However, after driving the GLA250 it stole my heart. While the c300 had a more refined ride (smoother) and the acceleration was slightly better, the drive of the GLA250 was equally impressive plus it provides much better visibility and you just feel safer sitting up higher in the vehicle. While the c-class has minor upgrades (automatic headrest, heated windshield washer fluid, a few more soft touch surfaces) the GLA250 felt like a 'younger' car. Being 29 years old the styling of the GLA250 seemed to fit me better- a bit more modern, sleek, and it still has the same s class styles that are great in the c-class. It also feels like the GLA250 just has some more space as well. The mpg is also very impressive and I have had 0 issues with the car thus far. I also got an unbelievable deal on my 2015 GLA250 4matic certified pre owned and paid $33,000- includes Bi-xenon headlights, navigation/back-up camera, panoramic moonroof, 19" AMG rims and sport AMG styling, climate control etc original MSRP was almost $44K! I then paid an extra $2750 to take my CPO warranty to the next level: bumper to bumper up to 50K miles or 5 years, whichever comes first plus 3 years of unlimited miles bumper to bumper coverage and $0 deductible! I drive 50K miles per year for work and was told with confidence by MB that as long as the car remains within the warranty period they will always repair the car with no deductible; EVEN IF THE COST OF THE REPAIR EXCEEDS THE VEHICLES VALUE! So I can finish my loan out with 300K miles and have had $30K+ in repairs (not maintenance, that is obviously not covered) and would pay absolutely nothing and they would honor the agreement. Apparently, customers who drive this much are considered a 'bump on the chin' they are willing to take considering how few are able to take full advantage of the warranty. Easily the best warranty in America at the moment. Very happy and impressed with my 'new' CPO Benz!!!