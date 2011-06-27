  1. Home
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Features & Specs

More about the 2011 GL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,950
See GL-Class Inventory
Starting MSRP
$84,450
See GL-Class Inventory
Starting MSRP
$60,950
See GL-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasDiesel
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V6
Combined MPG151419
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg12/17 mpg17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/475.2 mi.316.8/448.8 mi.448.8/554.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG151419
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Diesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
Torque339 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm391 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm400 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l5.5 l3.0 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 6000 rpm382 hp @ 6000 rpm210 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.39.7 ft.39.7 ft.
Valves323224
Base engine typeGasGasDiesel
Valve timingVariableVariableno
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8V6
direct injectionnonoyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
front, rear and third row seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyesno
self-leveling headlightsnoyesno
adaptive headlightsnoyesno
high pressure washers headlampsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
3-Zone Climate Control Packageyesnoyes
Appearance Packageyesnono
Accessory Chrome Packageyesyesyes
Lighting Packageyesnoyes
Full Leather Seating Packageyesnoyes
Premium 2 Packageyesnoyes
Premium 1 Packageyesnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
8 total speakersyesnoyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesnoyes
auxiliary audio inputyesnoyes
video monitoryesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesnoyes
DVD playeryesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
11 total speakersnoyesno
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyesno
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentnoyesno
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyesno
rear volume controlsnoyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD stereonoyesno
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesno
440 watts stereo outputnoyesno
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
alloy trim on shift knobyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesnoyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
first aid kityesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyesnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyesnoyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesno
rear view cameranoyesno
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consolenoyesno
keyless ignitionnoyesno
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsnoyesno
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashnoyesno
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)noyesno
leather and wood steering wheelnoyesno
Sun sensornonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyesnoyes
Rear-Seat Entertainmentyesyesyes
Heated Leather Steering Wheelyesyesyes
PARKTRONICyesnoyes
Pre-Wiring for Rear-Seat Entertainmentyesyesyes
Heated and Active Ventilated Front Seatsyesnoyes
Cargo Area Tray and Cargo Box (Un-Installed)yesyesyes
Heated Rear Seatsyesnoyes
Light Birch Wood Trimnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
leatheretteyesnoyes
Front leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Front head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
Rear head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesnoyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
Stainless Steel Running Boards w/Rubber Studsyesnoyes
Trailer Hitchyesyesyes
Keyless Goyesnoyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Chrome Door Handle Inserts (Set of 4)yesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesyesyes
Illumination Kit For Side Running Boardsyesyesyes
Roof Crossbars (Chrome)yesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
Front track65.0 in.65.1 in.65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.3 cu.ft.83.3 cu.ft.83.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5346 lbs.5545 lbs.5423 lbs.
Gross weight6944 lbs.6944 lbs.6944 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.0.37 cd.no
Maximum payload1598 lbs.1399 lbs.1521 lbs.
Length200.6 in.200.6 in.200.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.7500 lbs.7500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.7.8 in.7.8 in.
Height72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.121.1 in.121.1 in.
Width76.4 in.76.4 in.76.4 in.
Rear track65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Verde Brook Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Verde Brook Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Verde Brook Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Cashmere, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Ash, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Cashmere, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
inside mounted spare tireyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesno
275/55R H tiresyesnono
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
21 x 10.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
295/40R21 tiresnoyesno
Run flat tiresnonoyes
275/50R20 tiresnonoyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,950
Starting MSRP
$84,450
Starting MSRP
$60,950
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
