2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Consumer Reviews

5.0
4 reviews
all new design

John Mack, 03/22/2019
G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

this is not your 2018 g 550. the improvements exceed expectations, fit and finish is perfection. i have owned 4 g-wagons, this new and improved vehicle is outstanding. if you want something that everyone does not own, this is the suv for you. absolutely love it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
the true king of suv's

Anthony, 06/20/2019
G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

one of a kind

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Cemi

Cesar Castelo, 07/01/2019
G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

The best.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
dream machine

Mark R., 03/04/2020
AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've owned several Mercedes models since 1985.2019 G Wagen is a marvel of engineering

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
