2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$124,500
Compare dealer price quotes
all new design
John Mack, 03/22/2019
G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful
this is not your 2018 g 550. the improvements exceed expectations, fit and finish is perfection. i have owned 4 g-wagons, this new and improved vehicle is outstanding. if you want something that everyone does not own, this is the suv for you. absolutely love it!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
the true king of suv's
Anthony, 06/20/2019
G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
4 of 6 people found this review helpful
one of a kind
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Cemi
Cesar Castelo, 07/01/2019
G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
2 of 5 people found this review helpful
The best.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
dream machine
Mark R., 03/04/2020
AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I've owned several Mercedes models since 1985.2019 G Wagen is a marvel of engineering
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the G-Class
Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Q5
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator