2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Consumer Reviews

John Mack , 03/22/2019 G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

this is not your 2018 g 550. the improvements exceed expectations, fit and finish is perfection. i have owned 4 g-wagons, this new and improved vehicle is outstanding. if you want something that everyone does not own, this is the suv for you. absolutely love it!