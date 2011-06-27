Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
this one is a keeper
Before I bought my beloved w210, I was looking at the 740i Sport Bimmer and D2 Audi S8. If you are also looking at these, stop now. There is no comparison. The W210 is the most capable, dependable and FUN car of them all. I have owned mine for 6 months now and can honestly say it is the best car I have owned. It is very comfortable (although the Audi seats have the edge), clearly built for cruising an autobahn at 100mph all day long. This thing just chews up the miles effortlessly. I get between 17-21mpg in mixed city/moderate highway commute. Not too bad considering the Saturn 5 rocket performance that lurks beneath.
Amazing
I have owned Volkswagens, Porsche, BMW, and a 2011 CTS-V Coupe. I stumbled across this 2002 E55 AMG by accident and drove it for the heck of it. Although it needed tires, shocks, and rim reconditioning, I was impressed by the performance, looks, and (now) the ride. This is by a long shot the best built, fun to drive, fastest accelerating car I have ever owned. I constantly confuse so many people by the sleeper look of this car as I leave them far far behind me. I bought this car 10 years old and it is in better condition still than the 2011 CTS-V I bought last year (Which was sold). I cant imagine driving anything but an AMG EVER AGAIN.
One of the Best Cars
Truly amazing to drive and power is unbelievable. Reliability is simply amazing. I was very pleased to own it and would never want to sell it. It has everything from spacious interior to brutal power to smooth gearing to executive and humble looks. I don't think there would be a better car with so many features in this price and Yes, reliability is a dream come true.
More fun than my classic car
Got this after selling my classic car which was a occasional driver and got lots of thumbs up . But this car has it all I loved the body style and the power is equal or better than my Big Block classic with all the creature comforts and almost 3 time's the gas milage . The only problem is this car is so much fun to drive I let the others sit in the garage,
Amazing Machine
After 3 years and 35,000 miles, it's still a thrill to drive this car. Smooth, powerful acceleration. Unbelievable handling. Spacious and comfortable back seat a rare bonus in a performance car. Expensive to buy, but has been a joy to own. In the shop just ONE time for an oil change and new tires. Hope to own this baby a long time.
