Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

this one is a keeper cg3d , 05/20/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Before I bought my beloved w210, I was looking at the 740i Sport Bimmer and D2 Audi S8. If you are also looking at these, stop now. There is no comparison. The W210 is the most capable, dependable and FUN car of them all. I have owned mine for 6 months now and can honestly say it is the best car I have owned. It is very comfortable (although the Audi seats have the edge), clearly built for cruising an autobahn at 100mph all day long. This thing just chews up the miles effortlessly. I get between 17-21mpg in mixed city/moderate highway commute. Not too bad considering the Saturn 5 rocket performance that lurks beneath. Report Abuse

Amazing semba5 , 10/29/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have owned Volkswagens, Porsche, BMW, and a 2011 CTS-V Coupe. I stumbled across this 2002 E55 AMG by accident and drove it for the heck of it. Although it needed tires, shocks, and rim reconditioning, I was impressed by the performance, looks, and (now) the ride. This is by a long shot the best built, fun to drive, fastest accelerating car I have ever owned. I constantly confuse so many people by the sleeper look of this car as I leave them far far behind me. I bought this car 10 years old and it is in better condition still than the 2011 CTS-V I bought last year (Which was sold). I cant imagine driving anything but an AMG EVER AGAIN. Report Abuse

One of the Best Cars Bruce , 12/05/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Truly amazing to drive and power is unbelievable. Reliability is simply amazing. I was very pleased to own it and would never want to sell it. It has everything from spacious interior to brutal power to smooth gearing to executive and humble looks. I don't think there would be a better car with so many features in this price and Yes, reliability is a dream come true. Report Abuse

More fun than my classic car Vito M , 04/28/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Got this after selling my classic car which was a occasional driver and got lots of thumbs up . But this car has it all I loved the body style and the power is equal or better than my Big Block classic with all the creature comforts and almost 3 time's the gas milage . The only problem is this car is so much fun to drive I let the others sit in the garage, Report Abuse