Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG for Sale Near Me

Before I bought my beloved w210, I was looking at the 740i Sport Bimmer and D2 Audi S8. If you are also looking at these, stop now. There is no comparison. The W210 is the most capable, dependable and FUN car of them all. I have owned mine for 6 months now and can honestly say it is the best car I have owned. It is very comfortable (although the Audi seats have the edge), clearly built for cruising an autobahn at 100mph all day long. This thing just chews up the miles effortlessly. I get between 17-21mpg in mixed city/moderate highway commute. Not too bad considering the Saturn 5 rocket performance that lurks beneath.

