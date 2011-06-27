Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
CLS-Class Sedan
CLS 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$79,095*
Total Cash Price
$48,809
CLS 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$80,677*
Total Cash Price
$49,785
AMG CLS 63 S 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$108,360*
Total Cash Price
$66,868
CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$111,524*
Total Cash Price
$68,821
CLS 400 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$109,151*
Total Cash Price
$67,356
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 CLS-Class Sedan CLS 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$1,450
|$6,838
|Maintenance
|$442
|$3,846
|$4,131
|$1,318
|$3,941
|$13,678
|Repairs
|$1,138
|$1,736
|$1,874
|$2,019
|$2,172
|$8,939
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,589
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,773
|Financing
|$2,625
|$2,111
|$1,563
|$977
|$354
|$7,630
|Depreciation
|$10,450
|$5,419
|$4,768
|$4,229
|$3,795
|$28,661
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,524
|$16,537
|$15,861
|$12,173
|$14,000
|$79,095
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 CLS-Class Sedan CLS 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$1,479
|$6,975
|Maintenance
|$451
|$3,923
|$4,214
|$1,344
|$4,020
|$13,952
|Repairs
|$1,161
|$1,771
|$1,911
|$2,059
|$2,215
|$9,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,641
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,828
|Financing
|$2,678
|$2,153
|$1,594
|$997
|$361
|$7,783
|Depreciation
|$10,659
|$5,527
|$4,863
|$4,314
|$3,871
|$29,234
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,934
|$16,868
|$16,178
|$12,416
|$14,280
|$80,677
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 CLS-Class Sedan AMG CLS 63 S 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$1,871
|$1,928
|$1,987
|$9,368
|Maintenance
|$606
|$5,269
|$5,659
|$1,806
|$5,399
|$18,739
|Repairs
|$1,559
|$2,378
|$2,567
|$2,766
|$2,976
|$12,246
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,547
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,799
|Financing
|$3,596
|$2,892
|$2,141
|$1,338
|$485
|$10,453
|Depreciation
|$14,317
|$7,424
|$6,532
|$5,794
|$5,199
|$39,266
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,118
|$22,656
|$21,730
|$16,677
|$19,180
|$108,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 CLS-Class Sedan CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,044
|$9,642
|Maintenance
|$623
|$5,423
|$5,825
|$1,858
|$5,557
|$19,286
|Repairs
|$1,605
|$2,448
|$2,642
|$2,847
|$3,063
|$12,604
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,650
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,910
|Financing
|$3,701
|$2,977
|$2,204
|$1,378
|$499
|$10,758
|Depreciation
|$14,735
|$7,641
|$6,723
|$5,963
|$5,351
|$40,412
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,939
|$23,317
|$22,364
|$17,164
|$19,740
|$111,524
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 CLS-Class Sedan CLS 400 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,777
|$1,831
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$2,001
|$9,436
|Maintenance
|$610
|$5,307
|$5,701
|$1,819
|$5,439
|$18,876
|Repairs
|$1,570
|$2,396
|$2,586
|$2,786
|$2,997
|$12,336
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,573
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,827
|Financing
|$3,622
|$2,913
|$2,157
|$1,348
|$489
|$10,529
|Depreciation
|$14,421
|$7,478
|$6,580
|$5,836
|$5,237
|$39,552
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,323
|$22,821
|$21,888
|$16,799
|$19,320
|$109,151
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class in Virginia is:not available
