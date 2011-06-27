  1. Home
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Features & Specs

More about the 2016 CLA-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG302627
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/38 mpg23/31 mpg24/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/501.6 mi.340.4/458.8 mi.316.8/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.14.8 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG302627
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm350 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm375 hp @ 6000 rpm208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.36.1 ft.36.0 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesnoyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyesno
brake dryingnoyesno
emergency braking preparationnoyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
Premium Packageyesyesyes
Driver Assistance Packageyesyesyes
Sport Package Plusyesnoyes
Multimedia Packageyesyesyes
Night Packageyesnoyes
Interior Packageyesyesyes
Sport Packageyesnoyes
AMG Night Stylingnoyesno
Exterior Carbon Fiber Packagenoyesno
AMG Dynamic Plus Packagenoyesno
Black "Red Cut" Leather Packagenoyesno
AMG Performance Studio Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesnoyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
Ambient Lightingyesyesyes
Power Passenger Seat w/Memoryyesnoyes
harman/kardon Sound Systemyesyesyes
KEYLESS-GOyesyesyes
SD Card for Garmin Navigationyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesnoyes
Heated Front Seatsyesyesyes
Smartphone Integrationyesyesyes
AMG Performance Steering Wheelnoyesno
AMG Performance Seatsnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
Front head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.56.0 in.56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
leatheretteyesnoyes
Front leg room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyesyesyes
leatherette/suedenoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
Rear head room35.4 in.35.4 in.35.4 in.
Rear leg room27.1 in.27.1 in.27.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
Rear Trunk Lid Spoileryesyesyes
Bi-Xenon Headlampsyesnoyes
Panorama Sunroofyesyesyes
18" High Gloss Black AMG Wheelsyesnoyes
18" Mercedes-Benz Wheelyesnoyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Illuminated Staryesyesyes
AMG Performance Exhaustnoyesno
19" 16-Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsnoyesno
19" 16-Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsnoyesno
18" Wheel Center Capnoyesno
AMG Illuminated Door Sillsnoyesno
Red Brake Calipersnoyesno
Rear Badge Deletionnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
Length182.3 in.184.7 in.182.3 in.
Curb weight3252 lbs.3450 lbs.3384 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.9 in.no3.9 in.
Height56.6 in.55.7 in.56.6 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width70.0 in.70.0 in.70.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
Exterior Colors
  • Cirrus White
  • Night Black
  • Cocoa Brown Metallic
  • designo Magno Polar Silver
  • Northern Lights Violet Metallic
  • Mountain Grey Metallic
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • Cirrus White
  • Night Black
  • Cocoa Brown Metallic
  • designo Magno Polar Silver
  • Northern Lights Violet Metallic
  • Mountain Grey Metallic
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • Cirrus White
  • Night Black
  • Cocoa Brown Metallic
  • designo Magno Polar Silver
  • Northern Lights Violet Metallic
  • Mountain Grey Metallic
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
Interior Colors
  • Brown, leather
  • Black, leatherette/suede
  • Beige, leatherette
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Black , leatherette
  • Ash, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Brown, leather
  • Black, leatherette/suede
  • Black/Orange, leatherette/suede
  • Ash, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Red Cut, leather
  • Brown, leather
  • Black, leatherette/suede
  • Beige, leatherette
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Black , leatherette
  • Ash, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
Run flat tiresyesyesyes
225/45R17 tiresyesnoyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
235/40R18 tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$34,050
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
