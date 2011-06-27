Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|30
|26
|27
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|Center limited slip differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|26/38 mpg
|23/31 mpg
|24/33 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|343.2/501.6 mi.
|340.4/458.8 mi.
|316.8/435.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|14.8 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|30
|26
|27
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
|350 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
|258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|375 hp @ 6000 rpm
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.0 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|36.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|no
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|no
|yes
|no
|brake drying
|no
|yes
|no
|emergency braking preparation
|no
|yes
|no
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|Premium Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver Assistance Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sport Package Plus
|yes
|no
|yes
|Multimedia Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Night Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Interior Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sport Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|AMG Night Styling
|no
|yes
|no
|Exterior Carbon Fiber Package
|no
|yes
|no
|AMG Dynamic Plus Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Black "Red Cut" Leather Package
|no
|yes
|no
|AMG Performance Studio Package
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|no
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|Ambient Lighting
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Passenger Seat w/Memory
|yes
|no
|yes
|harman/kardon Sound System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|KEYLESS-GO
|yes
|yes
|yes
|SD Card for Garmin Navigation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|no
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Smartphone Integration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AMG Performance Steering Wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|AMG Performance Seats
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.2 in.
|40.2 in.
|40.2 in.
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leatherette/suede
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|Rear head room
|35.4 in.
|35.4 in.
|35.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|27.1 in.
|27.1 in.
|27.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|Rear Trunk Lid Spoiler
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bi-Xenon Headlamps
|yes
|no
|yes
|Panorama Sunroof
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18" High Gloss Black AMG Wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|18" Mercedes-Benz Wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Star
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AMG Performance Exhaust
|no
|yes
|no
|19" 16-Spoke Black Alloy Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|19" 16-Spoke Silver Alloy Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|18" Wheel Center Cap
|no
|yes
|no
|AMG Illuminated Door Sills
|no
|yes
|no
|Red Brake Calipers
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Badge Deletion
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|Length
|182.3 in.
|184.7 in.
|182.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3252 lbs.
|3450 lbs.
|3384 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.1 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|3.9 in.
|no
|3.9 in.
|Height
|56.6 in.
|55.7 in.
|56.6 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|Width
|70.0 in.
|70.0 in.
|70.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|225/45R17 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|235/40R18 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,050
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
