Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Features & Specs

More about the 2009 CL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$107,900
Starting MSRP
$151,900
Starting MSRP
$142,700
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V12V8
Combined MPG171314
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
transmission hill holderyesyesyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesnono
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg11/17 mpg11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/499.8 mi.261.8/404.6 mi.261.8/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.23.8 gal.23.8 gal.
Combined MPG171314
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque391 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm612 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm465 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l5.5 l6.2 l
Horsepower382 hp @ 6000 rpm510 hp @ 5000 rpm518 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.2 ft.38.2 ft.
Valves323632
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariablenono
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V12V8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnoyesno
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
600 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
11 total speakersyesyesno
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyesyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyesyesyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
DVD playeryesyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyesyesyes
14 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
cruise controlyesnoyes
alloy trim on shift knobyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesyesno
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
extended cabin heatingyesyesyes
rear view cameranoyesno
overhead console with storagenoyesyes
adaptive cruise controlnoyesno
heated steering wheelnoyesno
leather steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesyes
Instrumentation
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyesyesyes
ventilated passenger seatyesyesyes
14 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front head room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.59.2 in.59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room62.0 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
massagingnoyesyes
sport front seatsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.56.0 in.56.0 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.32.2 in.32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4639 lbs.4495 lbs.4685 lbs.
Gross weight5534 lbs.5776 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.0.28 cd.no
Length199.4 in.199.4 in.200.2 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.2 in.5.2 in.
Height55.7 in.55.8 in.55.7 in.
EPA interior volume105.0 cu.ft.105.0 cu.ft.105.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.3 in.116.3 in.116.3 in.
Width73.7 in.73.7 in.73.7 in.
Rear track63.3 in.63.3 in.63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Majestic Black Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Majestic Black Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Majestic Black Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere/Savanna, premium leather
  • Cognac/Black, premium leather
  • Grey/Dark Grey, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Cognac/Black, premium leather
  • Grey/Dark Grey, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Savanna/Cashmere, premium leather
  • Cashmere/Savanna, premium leather
  • Grey/Dark Grey, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnono
Performance tiresyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
255/45R18 96Y tiresyesnono
275/45R Y tiresnoyesno
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
All season tiresnoyesno
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
275/35R20 102Z tiresnonoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
