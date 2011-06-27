Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews

I love this car. solomonmorris1 , 10/19/2011 39 of 40 people found this review helpful I was hesitant at first about changing over from BMW after 16 years and giving up my inline 6 300hp twin turbo for a 4cylinder turbo because i thought it would be slow. Well I am very impressed with what I bought and it is black with grey/black interior with all the bells and whistles and I must say I will never go back to BMW.I am hooked on Mercedes Benz.The car exceeds all my expectations that I could have ever imagined and I totally agree with the last reviewer this car is amazing and the only thing I wanted on the car I did not get and that was the Zenon lighting package because there were only a few to go around to each dealer and I do not regret not having it now because I am loving it Report Abuse

C300 Not Worth It Barb Morri , 11/13/2016 C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful At 24K needed a transfer case, at 58K needed a drive shaft. Just got my car back from the drive shaft repair and now coolant level warning light came on and a new grinding sound is coming from underneath the car. My warranty is over August 2017 and Mercedes will not extend the warranty. I'm so disappointed I'm going back to Lexus. I had 2 Japanese cars before the C300, I put 180K on each of them and between both of them I had to replace only 1 alternator. The alternator was replaced at 170K. Shame on Mercedes for not offering to extent the warranty and stand behind their car. Shame on Mercedes for putting a car on the road with such inferior parts. Never again!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Slick Machine !!! scottyk329 , 10/02/2011 C250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 35 of 37 people found this review helpful Just picked up my new 2012 C-250 coupe yesterday. I can say that the photos of this vehicle do not do it justice. This car looks beautiful. Way better in person. The interior materials are top notch. picked blk/blk with harmon stereo, nav, heated seats etc. Some of the reviews i've read while doing my research talked about this vehicle being slow or sluggish of the line. NOT TRUE. The car defults to (E) or economy mode every time you start it. You have to push the sport mode button. (E) mode starts you in 3rd gear for fuel economy. sport mode starts you in 1st with higher shift points. In sport this car is a rocket. Plenty of power. So if magazine car testers are reading this. PUSH (S)!! Report Abuse

Better than I expected gnormant , 11/12/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I concur with the other reviewer, this is one fun car. I started my car search wanting a V8 engine and a lot of horsepower. I'm not wealthy so I couldn't justify buying a $60+ thousand dollar AMG when the $40,000 C250 had an adequate, even surprising, amount of power. And reasonable gas mileage to boot. I suggest the Lighting Package, I love the techno looking LED and bi-xenon lighting. I almost never carry more than one passenger so the coupe body style was great for me. But I tried the back seat and fit just fine, plenty of leg room, adequate head room. I just picked mine up about 6 hours ago and I didn't want to get out of it. Report Abuse