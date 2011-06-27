  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 C-Class
5(68%)4(23%)3(5%)2(2%)1(2%)
4.5
43 reviews
Write a review
See all C-Classes for sale
List Price
$15,000
Used C-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...9

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I love this car.

solomonmorris1, 10/19/2011
39 of 40 people found this review helpful

I was hesitant at first about changing over from BMW after 16 years and giving up my inline 6 300hp twin turbo for a 4cylinder turbo because i thought it would be slow. Well I am very impressed with what I bought and it is black with grey/black interior with all the bells and whistles and I must say I will never go back to BMW.I am hooked on Mercedes Benz.The car exceeds all my expectations that I could have ever imagined and I totally agree with the last reviewer this car is amazing and the only thing I wanted on the car I did not get and that was the Zenon lighting package because there were only a few to go around to each dealer and I do not regret not having it now because I am loving it

Report Abuse

C300 Not Worth It

Barb Morri, 11/13/2016
C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A)
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

At 24K needed a transfer case, at 58K needed a drive shaft. Just got my car back from the drive shaft repair and now coolant level warning light came on and a new grinding sound is coming from underneath the car. My warranty is over August 2017 and Mercedes will not extend the warranty. I'm so disappointed I'm going back to Lexus. I had 2 Japanese cars before the C300, I put 180K on each of them and between both of them I had to replace only 1 alternator. The alternator was replaced at 170K. Shame on Mercedes for not offering to extent the warranty and stand behind their car. Shame on Mercedes for putting a car on the road with such inferior parts. Never again!!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Slick Machine !!!

scottyk329, 10/02/2011
C250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
35 of 37 people found this review helpful

Just picked up my new 2012 C-250 coupe yesterday. I can say that the photos of this vehicle do not do it justice. This car looks beautiful. Way better in person. The interior materials are top notch. picked blk/blk with harmon stereo, nav, heated seats etc. Some of the reviews i've read while doing my research talked about this vehicle being slow or sluggish of the line. NOT TRUE. The car defults to (E) or economy mode every time you start it. You have to push the sport mode button. (E) mode starts you in 3rd gear for fuel economy. sport mode starts you in 1st with higher shift points. In sport this car is a rocket. Plenty of power. So if magazine car testers are reading this. PUSH (S)!!

Report Abuse

Better than I expected

gnormant, 11/12/2011
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I concur with the other reviewer, this is one fun car. I started my car search wanting a V8 engine and a lot of horsepower. I'm not wealthy so I couldn't justify buying a $60+ thousand dollar AMG when the $40,000 C250 had an adequate, even surprising, amount of power. And reasonable gas mileage to boot. I suggest the Lighting Package, I love the techno looking LED and bi-xenon lighting. I almost never carry more than one passenger so the coupe body style was great for me. But I tried the back seat and fit just fine, plenty of leg room, adequate head room. I just picked mine up about 6 hours ago and I didn't want to get out of it.

Report Abuse

2012 C350-a great choice in this category

zman509, 09/24/2011
51 of 61 people found this review helpful

I bought a new C350 sedan this week after looking at Volvo S60, infinity G37, Audi S 4 and BMW 3. Never considered a Cadillac because I didn't want to get divorced. I turned in a leased BMW 528 and I wanted to downsize a bit to accomodate my 16 year old son who is a new driver. I could not be happier with my choice. Build quality, interior, engine, handling and design are all excellent. The car makes me happy to drive. The other cars I tested were good in their own way but the Benz offered the best combination of power, handling, interior appointments and safety.

Report Abuse
12345...9
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all C-Classes for sale

Related Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles