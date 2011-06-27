2018 McLaren 570S Spider Review
Pros & Cons
- Entertaining even when not at full speed
- Communicative steering and chassis
- Loses none of the driving precision of the Coupe
- Folding roof can be operated at up to 30 mph
- True potential can never be realized on public roads
- Options ratchet up the price in a hurry
List Price Estimate
$138,863 - $151,661
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 McLaren 570S Spider.
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
562 hp @ 7500 rpm
