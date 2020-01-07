Used 2018 McLaren 570S Spider for Sale Near Me
- 3,472 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$168,800
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Black 2018 McLaren 570S RWD 7-Speed Manual 3.8L V8 Twin TurbochargedRecent Arrival!Our goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13FAA7JW004090
Stock: L19093B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 8,804 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$169,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this 2018 Mclaren 570S Spider! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous new McLaren, but did not want to pay the new car price or get harassed at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this McLaren 570S Spider at a huge discount to a new one and without the stress! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of power, precision, and dependability. Features on 2018 McLaren 570S Spider include: Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Bower & Wilkins Upgraded Audio System Vehicle Front Lift Front/Rear Parking Sensors Almond White Interior Satellite Radio Reverse Camera Front/Rear Parking Sensors Power Everything! AND MORE! This eye-catching 2018 McLaren 570S Spider is Onyx Black with a Almond White interior with carbon fiber trim! This is a one owner, 100% Carfax certified 2018 McLaren 570S Spider, with no accident or damage history and it still has a balance of the factory warranty remaining. YOU CAN OWN 2018 McLaren 570S Spyder FOR $1381 MONTH WITH $32000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. THE PAYMENTS ABOVE ARE ADVERTISED AND BASED ON 144 MONTH FINANCING AT A 6.50% RATE! Please feel free to call us with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13FAA2JW003915
Stock: 003915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 4,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$176,000
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
McLaren 570S Spider LuxuryFerrari-Maserati of Long Island is proud to present this stunning McLaren 570S Spider. Finished in Mantis Green over Black, the McLaren 570S has been driven very few easy miles. Expertly maintained by authorized McLaren dealers, it is in pristine condition from top to bottom.This McLaren 570S Spider has been specified with:- Luxury Pack ($6,800)- Carbon Fiber Interior Upgrade ($6,680)- 10-Spoke Diamond Cut Lightweight Wheels ($5,140)- Sports Exhaust ($4,090)- Carbon Fiber Pack 1 ($3,930)- Dark Palladium Roof ($2,650)- Exterior Special Paint ($1,740)- Vehicle Lift ($1,560)- Polished Brake Calipers ($1,110)- Steering Wheel in Carbon Black Alcantara ($620)- Stealth Exhaust Finishers ($560)- MSO Defined Gloss Black Ignition Key ($490)- Carbon Fiber Switch Pack- Headliner in Carbon Black Alcantara- Carbon Fiber Door Mirrors- Carbon Fiber Side Intakes- Carbon Fiber Tunnel- Carbon Fiber Door Insert- Electric and Heated Memory Seats- Bowers & Wilkins 12-Speaker Audio System- Satellite Radio- Front and Rear Parking Sensors- Rear Parking CameraAll the performance of the Coupe plus the extra exhilaration of open-air driving: The 570S Spider brings you closer to the elements in a design that is equally stunning with the roof up or down. Using the same mechanism as McLaren supercars, the lightweight retractable hardtop takes just 15 seconds to disappear neatly into the beautifully crafted tonneau deck, even when you're driving at up to 25 mph. The dihedral doors are an iconic design feature on every McLaren: As well as making it easier to get in and out, these intricate doors guide air into the side intakes to feed the radiators.If you are in the market for a McLaren 570S Spider, please call or email us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13FAA1JW004747
Stock: NC809AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 288 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$159,900
Motorcars of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
This McLaren 570S has a strong Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 3.8 L/232 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19" x 8" Fr & 20" x 10" Rr 10-Spoke Sport, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions.*Packages That Make Driving the McLaren 570S An Experience*Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Manual -inc: Seamless Shift dual clutch Gearbox (SSG), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Pre-Cog Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tires: P225/35Y19 Fr & P285/35Y20 Rr -inc: Pirelli P Zero, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Sport Seats, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter and Illuminated Entry, Regular Amplifier, Rear-Wheel Drive.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Motorcars of Lansing, 6505 S Pennsylvania Rd, Lansing, MI 48911 to claim your McLaren 570S!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13FAAXJW003967
Stock: EACE12
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 6,443 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$184,770
Park Place – Bentley, Rolls-Royce, McLaren & Maserati - Dallas / Texas
This is a super clean Premier Collection clean Carfax trade-in. Very well maintained and extremely clean, this 570S is a great color combination and represents a tremendous value! Already well equipped as standard, this 570has an extensive option list that includes MSO content.Please see below for the original equipment list and MSRP. We look forward to seeing you soon!Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (USD) $ 208,800.00Seatbelt - MSO Defined Indian Red $ 360.00Ceramic Brakes - Red Calipers $ 1,110.0010-Spoke Lightweight Wheel - Stealth $ 4,640.00Vehicle Lift $ 1,560.00Battery Charger - Lithium-ion $ 230.00Switch Pack - Carbon Fibre $ 3,090.00Steering Wheel - Carbon Black Alcantara $ 620.00Luxury Pack $ 6,800.00Interior Trim - Nappa Sport $ 2,010.00Exhaust Finisher - Stealth $ 560.00Sports Exhaust $ 4,090.00Exterior Special Paint - Silica White $ 1,740.00Headliner - Carbon Black Alcantara -Steering Column - Electric -Electric & Heated Memory Seats -Soft Close Doors -Bowers & Wilkins 12 Speaker Audio System -Tyre Pressure Monitoring System -Tyres - Pirelli P ZERO -Parking Sensors & Rear Parking Camera -Parking Sensors (Front & Rear) -Branded Floor Mat Set -Interior Theme - Jet Black -Sirius Satellite Radio -Transportation and Port Processing Charges $ 2,500.00Total Suggested Retail Price(USD) $ 238,110.00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13FAAXKW006286
Stock: ETMB7975C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 1,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$188,888$2,282 Below Market
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2019 McLaren 570S as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Pearl White exterior paint and Jet Black/Apex Red interior.Other manufacturer options include:-MSO Defined Indian Red Seatbelts-Ceramic Brakes w/ Red Calipers-10 Spoke Lightweight Wheels in Stealth-Carbon Fiber Switch Pack-Stealth Exhaust Finisher-Dark Palladium Roof-Carbon Black Alcantara Headliner-Front Lift-Front& Rear Parking Sensors-Rear Parking Camera-Electric Steering Column-Electric & Heated Memory Seats-Carbon Fiber Door Sills-Novitec Chassis Mounted Rear Wing-Luxury Pack-Soft Close Doors-Sports Exhaust-Bowers & Wilkins 12 Speaker Audio SystemRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.McLaren Qualified Details:* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning when the three-year factory warranty expires* McLaren P1 is excluded from program* 90+ Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle HistoryO'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13FAA6KW007872
Stock: 1549UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 1,408 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$189,970$1,451 Below Market
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* Burton Blue Exterior, 10 spoke Stealth Wheels, Carbon Black Alcantara/Jet Black and Stone interior, Ceramic brakes and carbon fibre package.Only 1,408 miles on this 2019 570S Spider with a 3.8L twin turbo engine with 562 great horsepower.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Navigation, Bowers and Wilkins sound, Sirius, WiFi Mobile Hotspot, Keyless Entry, Multi-zone Climate Control, Keyless Start, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Digital Media Storage.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Imports today at *(888) 808-7202 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2019 McLaren 570S Spider! Byers Imports serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 341 N Hamilton Rd. Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Imports Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This McLaren 570S comes factory equipped with an impressive 3.8 l engine, an 7-speed auto-shift manual w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Turbocharged Engine, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Rear Wheel Drive, Active Suspension, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Air Suspension, Locking Rear Differential, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance. Byers Imports is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Imports in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Floor Mats, Rear Window Defroster*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Sensors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Auto Leveling Headlights, Rollover Protection System, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag. This 2019 McLaren 570S Spider comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditionsThe Byers Imports used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2019 McLaren 570S Spider will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Columbus shoppers prefer the short drive to Columbus, OH. We're glad you found this pre-owned McLaren 570S for sale at our used car dealership near Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. Looking for Audi financing? Our Byers Imports finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned McLaren 570S for sale. Byers Imports has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus just east of Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, OH consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Audi dealer service, sales and the Byers Imports difference!Byers Imports Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2019 McLaren 570S Spider stock # I29287A.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13FAA3KW007943
Stock: I29287A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 2,088 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$189,991
Volvo Cars Palo Alto - Palo Alto / California
New Arrival! CarFax 1-Owner, LOW MILES, -Backup Camera -Navigation -Leather -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control -Aux. Audio Input -Active Suspension ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -AM/FM Radio -Parking Sensors and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this McLaren 570S is sure to sell fast. -Hard Drive Media Storage -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Hard Top Convertible Park Distance Control -CARFAX 1-Owner -Hard Top Convertible
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13FAAXKW008054
Stock: DX4108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 8,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$189,900
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
Contact Edward Gonzalez McLaren Sales Manager @ 305-476-2032 for more information. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, 3.8L 8 Cylinder, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Floor Mats, Navigation System, Automatic Headlights, Convertible Hardtop, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Turbocharged, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rollover Protection Bars, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Floor Mats, Navigation System, Automatic Headlights, Convertible Hardtop, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rollover Protection Bars Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13FAA7KW006374
Stock: MC398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 5,649 miles
$172,990
Land Rover Rancho Mirage - Rancho Mirage / California
Certified. Onyx Black 2019 McLaren 570S RWD 7-Speed Manual 3.8L V8 Twin Turbocharged Recent Arrival! McLaren Qualified Details: * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * 90+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning when the two-year factory warranty expires * McLaren P1 is excluded from program
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13FAA6KW006401
Stock: TKW006401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
