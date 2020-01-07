Used 2018 McLaren 570S Spider for Sale Near Me

Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio

1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* Burton Blue Exterior, 10 spoke Stealth Wheels, Carbon Black Alcantara/Jet Black and Stone interior, Ceramic brakes and carbon fibre package.Only 1,408 miles on this 2019 570S Spider with a 3.8L twin turbo engine with 562 great horsepower.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Navigation, Bowers and Wilkins sound, Sirius, WiFi Mobile Hotspot, Keyless Entry, Multi-zone Climate Control, Keyless Start, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Digital Media Storage.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This McLaren 570S comes factory equipped with an impressive 3.8 l engine, an 7-speed auto-shift manual w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Turbocharged Engine, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Rear Wheel Drive, Active Suspension, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Air Suspension, Locking Rear Differential, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Floor Mats, Rear Window Defroster*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Sensors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Auto Leveling Headlights, Rollover Protection System, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SBM13FAA3KW007943

Stock: I29287A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020