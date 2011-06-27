  1. Home
Used 2018 McLaren 570S Spider Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$208,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower562 hp @ 7500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Exterior Packyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Upgradeyes
By McLaren Designer - Luxury Trimyes
Lux Packyes
By McLaren Designer - Sport Trimyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack 2yes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack 1yes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Power Adjustable Heated Memory Sports Seatsyes
Black Leather Steering Wheelyes
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT)yes
Large Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
Power Adjustable Steering Column w/Comfort Entry and Exityes
Carbon Fiber Seat Backsyes
Non-Contrast Sttichyes
Leather/Alcantara Headliningyes
Bowers & Wilkins Audio Systemyes
Nappa Sport Trimyes
Contrast Stitchyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Componentsyes
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) w/Three Camerasyes
MSO Defined Ignition Keyyes
Nappa Design Trimyes
MSO Defined Extended Carbon Fiber Sill Covers w/MSO Brandingyes
Ashtrayyes
Regular Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
Nappa Alcantara Trimyes
Carbon Fiber Sill Finishers w/McLaren Brandingyes
MSO Defined Color Seatbeltsyes
Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Black Carpetyes
Leather Sill Finishers w/McLaren Brandingyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Diamond Cut Wheel Finishyes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Rear Spoileryes
Special Color Brake Calipersyes
Carbon Fiber Side Skirtsyes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Front Splitteryes
Stealth Exhaust Finisheryes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Rear Bumperyes
Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Wheel Archesyes
Carbon Fiber Diffuseryes
Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Tiresyes
Sport Forged Wheelsyes
Super-Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Lithium Ion Battery Chargeryes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Tonneau Coveryes
Carbon Fiber Door Mirror Casingsyes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Exterior Door Insertsyes
Carbon Fiber Side Intakesyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Car Coveryes
Stealth Wheel Finishyes
Elite Paintyes
Model Designation Deleteyes
Silver Wheel Finishyes
MSO Defined Exterior Paint Coloryes
Special Paintyes
Carbon Fiber Aero Bladesyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity7.1 cu.ft.
Length178.3 in.
Curb weight3314 lbs.
Ground clearance3.7 in.
Height47.3 in.
Wheel base105.0 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Storm Grey
  • McLaren Orange
  • Pearl White
  • Fire Black
  • Cobalt Violet
  • Silver
  • Vega Blue
  • Ice Silver
  • Bourbon
  • Vermillion Red
  • Pacific
  • Curacao Blue
  • Silica White
  • Onyx Black
  • Sicilian Yellow
  • White
  • Zenith Black
  • Lunar White
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Papaya Spark
  • Paris Blue
  • Muriwai White
  • Ventura Orange
  • Sarthe Grey
  • Amethyst Black
  • Burton Blue
  • Mauvine Blue
  • Volcano Orange
  • Blue
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Polaris Blue
  • Fistral Blue
  • Mantis Green
  • Blade Silver
  • Abyss Black
  • Lantana Purple
Interior Colors
  • Almond White/Carbon Black, leather
  • Natural Tan/Carbon Black, leather
  • Natural Tan, leather
  • Harissa Red, leather
  • Areia, leather
  • Arabica Brown/Almond White, leather
  • Carbon Black/McLaren Orange/Jet Black, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Jet Black/Apex Red, leather
  • Jet Black/Almond White, leather
  • Jet Black/Natural Tan, leather
  • Jet Black/Slate Grey/Capella Orange, leather
  • Jet Black/Areia, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Carbon Black, leather
  • Carbon Black/Jet Black/Mantis Green, leather
  • Carbon Black/Jet Black/Stone Grey, leather
  • McLaren Orange, leather
  • Saddle Tan, leather
  • Jet Black/Sicilian Yellow, leather
  • Almond White, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Apex Red, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
285/35R20 tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
